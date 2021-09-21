Samsung’s training program opens 60 vacancies for Campinas; see how to participate | Campinas and Region

Samsung opened this Monday (20) registration for a training program at the unit in Campinas (SP). Altogether there are 60 vacancies available and the content is aimed at those interested in working with artificial intelligence, data science and software development.

According to the company, interested parties can apply until Saturday (25), through official website. Those selected will receive three-month training consisting of methodologies that include online classes, activities, group discussions and mentoring.

Professionals who are graduates or in the final stages of graduation in computer science, computer engineering, systems analysis and development, computational mathematics or related fields with a computer background can apply. Another requirement for those seeking this opportunity is to have an intermediate level in English.

The selection process consists of four stages: curriculum screening, pre-interview by telephone, interview with the human resources department, and application of a technical test.

Hiring takes place between October and December, and admission dates will be defined according to the number of vacancies filled.

The program is divided into three stages, the first of which is integration into the technical and administrative areas. Then, preparatory training for initial training is carried out, in addition to theoretical and practical deepening in the areas of computing.

At the end of the program, says Samsung, an assessment will be applied to identify the outstanding technical skills of the candidates so that they can join the teams and start acting as developers or researchers at a junior level.