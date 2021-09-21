Sandra Annenberg celebrates 25 years of union with journalist Ernesto Paglia and proposes: ‘Marry me again?’

This Tuesday is a special day for TV Globo journalists Sandra Annenberg and Ernesto Paglia. That’s because they complete 25 years since they said “yes” to each other, at the wedding ceremony that took place in September 1996. Sandra showed a click in which the two appear smiling and happy at the moment of union. And more: the journalist made a point of asking her husband in marriage once again:

“21 September 1996. We signed a paper and exchanged rings. 21 September 2021, 25 years later that joy remains firm and strong. I love you today and forever! Marry me again, Ernesto Paglia?” .

The two met already working in TV journalism. Both fell in love and engaged in romance in the 1990s, before going up to the altar. From the marriage, Ernesto and Sandra had Elisa Annenberg Paglia, currently 17 years old.

Sandra Annenberg Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Ernesto and the couple’s daughter, Elisa Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Ernesto and Sandra Photo: Reproduction – Instagram