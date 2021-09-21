Santos enrolls four more “professionals” in the Copa Paulista

Santos has enrolled four more “professional” players in the Copa Paulista: goalkeeper Diógenes, midfielders Vinicius Balieiro and Luizinho and attacking midfielder Matías Lacava.

The quartet also trains under the command of Fábio Carille in the main group and will be available to Pablo Fernández in the under-23 competition.

Regarding the 2-0 defeat by EC São Bernardo on the debut, Peixe has six changes in the list: Diógenes, Balieiro, Lacava, Luizinho, Arthur Pangaro and Wesley Santos.

Peixe will return to the field to face Primavera this Tuesday, at 3 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for round 2 of the Copa Paulista.

The likely lineup against Primavera is: Diogenes, Mikael, Derick, João Cubas and Lucas Pires; Vinicius Balieiro, Ed Carlos and Luizinho; Matías Lacava, Renyer and Bruno Marques.

See Santos’ entries in the Copa Paulista:

Goalkeepers: Diógenes, Breno, Eduardo Araujo, Matheus Saldanha, Enzo and Gustavo Daris

Defenders: Derick, João Cubas, Jhonnathan, Gustavo Moreira, Matheus Nunes and Thiago Balieiro

Sides: Mikael, Lucas Pires and Cadu

Midfielders: Ed Carlos, Luizinho, Vinicius Balieiro, Anderson Ceará, Alex Fernandes, Arthur Pangaro, Felipe Carvalho and Lucas Barbosa

Attackers: Matías Lacava, Renyer, Bruno Marques, Alexandre Tam, Fernandinho, Pablo, Rwan, Brayan, João Pistelli, Matheus Moraes, Wesley Santos and Weslley Patati

Leave your comment