SBT reporter barred from Planalto Palace because of clothes | Television



Nathalia Fruet was barred from the Planalto Palace for wearing tailoring shorts – Reproduction

Nathalia Fruet was barred from the Planalto Palace for wearing tailoring shortsreproduction

Posted 21/09/2021 07:50 | Updated 09/21/2021 07:59 AM

Rio – Reporter Nathalia Fruet, from SBT, was stopped at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasilia, because of her clothes. The presenter Márcia Dantas spoke about the subject during “SBT Brasil”. The reporter was wearing a dress suit with tailored shorts before being stopped by security. She was only able to enter the press room available on site after changing her clothes.

“The institutional security office justified the ban using an internal rule issued in June 2020 by the presidency. The document provides for the use of skirts and pants by women, but does not mention the ban on shorts,” said Márcia Santas on “SBT Brasil” . “Unfortunate”, completed the presenter.

Later, Nathalia Fruet herself posted on social media about the subject. “Public utility notice: women’s tailoring shorts are part of women’s clothing for work and social attire. Today I had to go back home and change my clothes to move around the Plateau”.

Nathalia said she left personal objects in the press room before being barred from returning. “My complaint is that there was a lack of common sense in this case. They could manage the situation differently. The release only happened with the condition that they accompany me to the press center.”