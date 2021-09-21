SC starts the application of the 3rd dose of Covid-19 vaccine in a new group; see details

State Government distributes 33,714 doses of Pfizer to municipalities this Monday (20); reinforcement in the elderly and vaccination of adolescents continue in SC

The government of Santa Catarina distributes 33,714 doses of Pfizer vaccine to municipalities this Monday (20). The shipment is intended for the beginning of the application of the 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in people with a high degree of immunosuppression.

The interval for the booster dose should be 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen.

The distribution for the 17 UDVEs (Decentralized Units of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina) started at 8 am. According to Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance), municipalities will be able to start applying the immunizing agent as soon as they receive the new doses.

The recommendation for the application of the booster dose in people with a high degree of immunosuppression came from the Ministry of Health, and the guidelines were detailed in a technical note released at the end of August.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression are considered to be those who meet the following conditions:

Severe primary immunodeficiency;

Cancer chemotherapy;

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3;

People who use corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

People who use immune-response modifying drugs (Appendix 2); hemodialysis patients;

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease).

Documents for immunosuppressed:

Records that already exist in the Health Units or other services in the municipalities that prove the condition;

Medical certificate or medical report with the indication of the person’s condition, containing the description of the ICD and expiration date of 1 year for prescriptions of drugs for uncontrolled use;

Medical certificate or medical report indicating the person’s condition;

Medical prescription or exams or prescriptions that make clear the person’s condition considering the validity period of 1 year for prescriptions for uncontrolled medications.

second dose

In this distribution, 248,555 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were also sent to the UDVEs for application of the second dose, being 28,050 from Coronavac; 128,700 doses from Pfizer; and 91,805 doses of AstraZeneca.

The doses of Pfizer must be used to complete the vaccination schedules of people who received the first dose (D1) for at least 8 weeks, according to the decision of the CIB (Bipartite Inter-Management Commission) approved at an extraordinary meeting on the last 16th, which anticipated the application from the second dose from 12 to 8 weeks.

The director of Dive, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, emphasizes that the vaccines sent for the application of the second dose must be used exclusively for this purpose.

“The undue use of these doses as the first dose can cause damage to the population, as there may be a lack of doses in the future to complete the vaccination schedules”, explains the director.

Check here the table of distribution of doses to municipalities.

Booster dose in the elderly

This month, Santa Catarina began the application of booster doses of Pfizer in seniors over 70 years.

The booster dose is intended for elderly people who received the second dose or single dose of the vaccine, that is, who completed the vaccination schedule for at least 6 months, regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

Vaccination occurs in a staggered way, by age, from the highest to the lowest, according to the availability of doses to be sent by the Ministry of Health.

Seniors aged 85 and over; Aged from 80 to 84 years old; 75 to 79 year olds; Seniors from 70 to 74 years old.

Teen Vaccination

The vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old continues in Santa Catarina. Priority is given to those with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women and those under socio-educational measures.

The vaccine intended for this public is from the Pfizer laboratory, as authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The application of the vaccine in this age group was maintained, even after the Ministry of Health recommended removing adolescents without comorbidities from the vaccination list against Covid-19.

Dive/SC, in turn, justifies the decision based on the position of the WHO (World Health Organization) which points out that tests indicate efficacy and safety of the immunizing agent for the age group.