Scientists create hologram that can be touched and felt

Researchers at the University of Glasgow in Scotland have developed a touch-and-feel hologram system similar to the holodecks in “Star Trek”. The “aerophatic” technology uses air jets to enable the sensation of touch, scientists reported to The Conversation.

According to the professor of electronics and nanoengineering at the institution, Ravinder Daahiya, a researcher who worked on the project, the air jets can make you feel “people’s fingers, hands and wrists”. The study was published in the scientific journal Advanced Intelligent Systems.

publicity

The intention of scientists is, in the future, to allow, for example, that medical consultations and examinations can be carried out at a distance, using tactile holography. Image: metamorworks – istockphoto

“Over time, this could be developed to allow you to meet a virtual avatar of a colleague halfway around the world and really feel their handshake,” he said in his article for The Conversation website. “It might even be the first step in building something like a holodeck.”

What differentiates the aerophatic system from other sensory holograms

This system is similar to familiar touch sensor holograms, with the difference that the aerophatic system does not require a hand controller or smart gloves to produce a touch sensation.

Instead, a kind of beak, which is able to respond to hand movements, blows air with an adequate amount of force on you.

Read more:

Daahiya and his team tested this with an interactive projection of a basketball, which he claimed could be “played, rolled and bounced convincingly” as if it were a real object.

“Touch feedback from the system’s air jets is also modulated based on the basketball’s virtual surface, allowing users to feel the rounded shape of the ball as they roll it with their fingertips or when they bounce and slap. in the palm of her hand when she returns,” said Daahiya.

Although the system is at a fairly embryonic stage, the team is hopeful that it can, in the future, be used not only to create some amazing video game experiences, but also to help clinicians treat patients no matter how far apart they are physically.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!