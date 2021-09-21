See Covid-19 numbers in Arapongas

Arapongas City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, reported this Sunday (09/19), the registration of 21 new cases, 21 cured COVID-19 and no deaths registered in the municipality.

At this moment, the municipality totals 22,042 cases, of which 562, unfortunately, died, 496 still have the disease and 20,984 are already cured (95.2%). In all, 78,577 tests have been carried out.

Among the results of public and private tests carried out in the city, 66 negative results were released on this date.

The results disclosed below, in their majority, come from exams carried out from the 15/09.

Among the 21 confirmed cases, 10 are female, with the respective ages: 04, 10, 16, 18, 28, 30, 31, 34, 51 and 55 years.

Of the male sex, 11 were diagnosed with the respective ages: 17, 25, 28, 33, 34, 36, 39, 45, 52, 55 and 71 years old.

The hospital data refer to the 17/09:

Regarding SUS hospital beds in Arapongas, the occupation reported by the hospital is 35.7% of the 56 ICU beds and 40% of the 30 infirmary beds.

Regarding private beds, the Hospital has 01 patients admitted to ICU beds and no patient admitted to a ward bed.

Regarding Arapongas patients with COVID-19, the city has 07 patients admitted to ICU beds and 05 patients admitted to nursing beds.

Regarding hospital beds in Arapongas, there was a reduction in beds, exclusive to COVID-19 of the reference Hospital by SESA-PR, on 08/02/2021. The Hospital currently has 56 ICU beds and 30 infirmary beds.

The Department of Health of Arapongas reinforces the importance of the population following the guidelines of experts, maintaining hygiene, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, including at parties and family gatherings.

– Arapongas City Hall

– Municipal Health Department