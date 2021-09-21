See image quoted by Marcão in complaint of a disallowed goal against Cuiabá: “Walter was watching the ball” | Rio de Janeiro

At collective after the Fluminense’s 2-2 tie against Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal, coach Marcão complained about the tricolor goal annulled by the arbitration with the help of the VAR. The move took place at the beginning of the 2nd half, in Nonato’s submission, when the game was 2-1 for Tricolor. After analyzing the images, referee Ramon Abatti Abel considered that Caio Paulista, who was sitting in the area after a collision, was in an irregular position and interfered in the move.
When he disagreed with the referee’s decision, Marcão quoted an image (a frame of the replay) and argued that goalkeeper Walter, from Cuiabá, did not have Caio’s vision when Nonato’s kick was taken:
– We can’t stop talking about Ramon’s (referee) interpretive move. The player was lying down. We have an important photo that Walter said he didn’t see. You could clearly see in the photo that he was seeing the ball. Nonato did well, surprised, hit the ball quickly and practically defined the game for us.
Image quoted by Marcão from Walter’s view at the moment of Nonato’s kick in a disallowed goal by Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction
Marcão also recalled that Ramon was responsible for canceling a goal by Fluminense in another 2-2 draw, against Ceará, in July. That time, Caio Paulista, in an irregular position, took a kick from Luiz Henrique and sent it to the net. The discussion, however, was whether the Ceará defender, who cut the submission, originated another bid (review the video below).
– He (Ramon Abatti Abel) has already done that against our team in the game in Rio, against Ceará. Interpretive by him too.
At 4 minutes of the 1st half – goal disallowed by Caio Paulista, from Fluminense, against Ceará
With 29 points, Fluminense was surpassed by Internacional in the tie-breaking criteria and dropped to eighth place, but is only one point behind Corinthians, which closes the G-6 with 30. Tricolor returns to the field on Sunday, when they receive the Bragantino at 4 pm (Brasilia time) at Maracanã.
Marcão, Fluminense coach — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC
A Voz da Torcida – Gabriel Amaral: “Two points were thrown out by Fluminense”