See the numbers drawn in contest 5662

The contest 5662 of the quinine, drawn on this Monday night (20th), you can pay BRL 700 thousand to the five tens hitter.

See the result:

22 – 34 – 74 – 51 – 68

Last Saturday (the 18th), a bettor from Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, took the accumulated prize of more than R$ 8 million at Quina.

Besides him, 79 bets hit the court (four points) and each one of them won R$ 9,368.98.

Quina also paid R$ 142.58 for 7,806 bets that matched only the suit (three numbers).

lotof easy

THE lotof easy, contest 2327, can pay BRL 1.5 million to the bettor who guesses the 15 tens of this Monday’s luck.

Are they:

01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 06

07 – 08 – 11 – 13 – 15

17 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 25

On Saturday, a bettor from Iretama, Paraná, alone took the jackpot of R$ 1,418,330.48 from Lotofácil.

185 players who hit 14 points with R$1,607.53 each were awarded.

In the range of 13 hits, 7,301 bets won R$25.

super seven

THE super seven, Caixa Econômica Federal’s newest lottery, raffled today a prize estimated at BRL 1.6 million. To win the jackpot you must match the seven numbers of the 146 contest.

0 – 0 – 5 – 5 – 0 – 7 – 4

The last Super Seven draw had no main lane winners, so the value has accumulated for today.

Five bettors, however, hit six numbers and each of them took home R$6,655.13.

Another seventy-nine bets hit five points and won R$601.72.

Understand how sweepstakes work

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.