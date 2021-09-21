see the performance of the person on SBT

In addition to the frictions and controversies that generated a lot of talk on the internet, A Fazenda 2021 also revealed that, in the past, one of the participants ‘acted’ in a popular TV show: Fernanda Medrado in Casos de Família.

See how Medrado’s participation in Family Cases was

In the reality of Record TV, even without giving much details, Fernanda Medrado told the contestants that she had already participated in Casos de Família, one of the main programs in the afternoons of SBT, and confessed that she acted in a false story. Without many of the aesthetic procedures used today, the rapper was one of the characters in a show with the theme ‘Woman doesn’t like men, likes money’.

In Christina Rocha’s program, Medrado argued with a fake boyfriend, quarreled with his partner’s lover and even caused a scandal over a hair extension. Check out Medrado’s participation in Family Cases:

As nothing is a secret on the internet, internet users also discovered that the person from the 13th edition of Fazenda also participated in the program led by João Kleber, on Rede TV, which has the same identity as SBT’s success: family frictions being exposed on stage. In the attraction, Medrado participated in a story in which the fake boyfriend revealed a surprising secret and, like the first one, he starred in a televised shack.

After the story fell on the fans’ tastes on the networks, the information ended up on social networks and caught the attention of the team behind Medrado’s official profile. “She was young. Who ever?”, responded to a Gossip do Dia publication.

To set up the shack on TV, Medrado earned around R$ 150 per program.

The first week of Medrado on the Farm

After making money at Casos de Família, Medrado threw himself headlong into music, gained fame and participated in Power Couple Brasil – his first reality show. In the couple program, which was also presented by Adriane Galisteu, Medrado was the first eliminated.

In A Fazenda 2021, Medrado’s first week was quite hectic: the girl has already won a car of zero KM, gave a gay kiss at the party and quarreled with Dayane over ill-reported gossip.