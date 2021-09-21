See what #FACT or #FAKE is in Bolsonaro’s speech at the 76th UN General Assembly | Fact or Fake

President Jair Bolsonaro gave a speech on Tuesday (21) at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), in New York.

The Fato or Fake team checks the main statements given.

This article is being updated; new checks will be included.

“In the economy, we have one of the best performances among the emerging”

The statement is #FAKE. See why: In 2020, according to the “World Economic Outlook” report published by the IMF in July, Brazil saw its economy shrink by 4.1% – worse than the world average of 3.2% and the average of emerging economies , of 2.2%. The Brazilian economy was less impacted than South Africa (-7%), India (-8%) and Mexico (-8.2%), but Russia (-3.1%), Nigeria (- 1.8%) and China (2.3% growth) performed much better last year.

Performance this year is also disappointing, with a 0.1% drop in GDP in the second quarter of this year. This placed the country 38th in a ranking produced by Austin Rating of the 48 largest economies in the world – behind all emerging economies.

The situation foreseen by the IMF, by the way, is that Brazil will be even further behind as of this year. This is because the entity’s projection for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year is 5.3% – ahead of Nigeria (2.5%), South Africa (4%) and Russia (4.4%), but behind Mexico (6.3%), China (8.1%) and India (9.5%).

For 2022, the IMF projects that Brazil will have the lowest growth among all emerging countries, at just 1.9%.

“On the 7th of September, the date of our Independence, millions of Brazilians, in a peaceful and patriotic way, took to the streets, in the greatest demonstration in our history”

The statement is #FAKE. See why: The acts of September 7 were not the biggest ever registered in the country. Although there is no national balance, the images recorded on the day reveal a much smaller demonstration than those recorded against President Dilma Rousseff, for example.

Just take the most populous city in the country (São Paulo) to see that the phrase does not hold up. On the 7th of September, Bolsonaro gathered 125 thousand people on Avenida Paulista, according to an estimate by the Military Police.

In 1984, at the famous rally of the Diretas Já movement, 1.5 million people gathered in Vale do Anhangabaú to ask for elections for president in Brazil.

Taking into account available public data, the biggest political act ever recorded in Brazil took place in March 2016, when protesters took to the streets in more than 300 cities to demand the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. There were, according to police, 3.6 million people in the protest. For the organizers, it was 6.8 million.

It is also not possible to say that “millions” participated in the protests on September 7th. Survey made by G1 shows that only seven states have audience estimates. And the total does not exceed 400 thousand demonstrators.

“[A agricultura] uses only 8% of the national territory”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The most recent Land Cover Monitoring report released by the IBGE points out that the agricultural area of ​​Brazil occupies 664,784 km², equivalent to 7.6% of the national territory, considering the land and sea portions of the country. The number is from 2018 and was released in 2020.

5 out of 5 Fact or Fake — Photo: G1 Fact or Fake — Photo: G1

Video: See how to identify if a message is fake

How to identify if a message is fake

SEE other checks made by the FACT or FAKE team