See which iPhone models are compatible with the iOS 15 system

Last Monday (09/20), the multinational Apple released a new version of the iPhone operating system, the iOS 15. Updating the system is done free of charge by users of an Apple device. This upgrade had already been announced at the Global Conference for Developers (WWDC), which took place in June this year.

What are the iOS 15 system upgrades?

Updating the iOS 15 operating system will bring several changes to the settings of Apple devices. The new system will change notifications through Focus Mode, as well as “Do Not Disturb” improvements. Through Focus Mode, it will be possible to create usage profiles to manage the receipt (or not) of notifications, while the user performs other daily activities.

In Focus Mode, for example, you’ll be able to create profiles for when you’re in the classroom and at the gym, choosing which apps or contacts can send notifications while it’s activated. Another innovation is the service of live text, which works similarly to Google Lens.

The service works as follows: when viewing a photo, we can select/touch an object and find out more information about it, such as the location of a store or the clothing brand. Furthermore, the iOS system should inaugurate SharePlay, which will allow users to make calls via Facetime.

In addition, new emojis, new design for notifications, upgraded “Messages” image library interface, new features for Facetime, 3D view of sights and public transport features in “Maps” will be available.

iOS 15 update compatible models

However, most of the iOS 15 operating system updates only work on devices released after 2018. The new upgrade also requires minimum requirements that can still be found on iPhones as of 2015. They are:

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (2015);

iPhone SE (2016);

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016);

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (2017);

iPhone X (2017);

iPhone XR (2018);

iPhone XS and XS Max (2018);

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (2019);

iPhone SE 2nd generation (2020);

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max (2020);

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max (2021).

The new iOS 15 system update is already being released by Apple. If your device supports the upgrade, the option should be available in the “Settings” section.