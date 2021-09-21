Selection Radar: Neymar marks his first of the season in a new Vini Jr weekend | Brazilian Team

In the duel between selectable Brazilians on the European football weekend, Neymar . Okay, it was difficult, in stoppages, with Lyon’s good performance, but in the end the Argentine Icardi helped and PSG beat the team of Juninho Pernambucano, director of the club, from Lucas Paquetá it’s from Bruno Guimaraes .

The Brazilian trio is still highly quoted on Tite’s list, delivered last weekend, but which will only be released this Friday by the CBF. Neymar scored his first goal in the second game of the season. It was the penalty that he suffered and hit.

1 of 3 Neymar grimaces to celebrate PSG’s equalizer against Lyon — Photo: AFP Neymar grimaces to celebrate PSG’s equalizer against Lyon — Photo: AFP

Away from home, Lyon went ahead, once again, with Lucas Paquetá, his third in the season. Bruno Guimarães also had a good start.

In England, the leader Chelsea, who is “only” the current European champion as well, went ahead to beat Tottenham with a Brazilian goal: Thiago Silva. The 36-year-old defender, who is two games away from completing his 100th game for the national team, hit Marcos Alonso just minutes before, and then the “blonde” rose high to score his first goal since December last year.

2 of 3 With Lukaku at his side, Thiago Silva celebrates Chelsea’s goal against Tottenham: 3-0 — Photo: Reuters With Lukaku at his side, Thiago Silva celebrates Chelsea’s goal against Tottenham: 3-0 — Photo: Reuters

Chelsea won 3-0 – it was the second game of Emerson Royal, recently summoned by Tite. He saved an almost certain goal from the “blues” in a precise shot inside the area.

Still in England, the striker little raph, remembered by Tite in the last list, but barred by Leeds – in the movement of all clubs in the last FIFA date -, made his second of the season, in a draw with Newcastle (1 to 1). Tite is expected to put him back on the list on Friday.

Tite has made a new wide list with more than 30 names and is going to cut some players to get the leaner group. But the longer list serves to “guarantee” these names, as clubs are, in theory, obliged to give them up. In theory it is due to the recent refusal of the British

3 of 3 Raphinha is thrilled after scoring early on for Leeds — Photo: Leeds United Raphinha is thrilled after scoring the goal early on for Leeds — Photo: Leeds United

the sweet routine of Vini Jr, Real Madrid’s early season standout alongside Benzema, followed the normal course this weekend. The Brazilian scored the equalizing goal and gave the perfect pass for the merengue comeback against Valencia.