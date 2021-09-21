Serasa offers discounts of up to 90% on debt renegotiations; understand

For those who have debts to be paid and have not had the opportunity to take advantage of the Serasa Limpa Nome fair, it is still possible to make their own debt renegotiation. Serasa has partnerships with several companies and provides customers with excellent discounts so that their name is clean again.

Offers that can generate up to 90% discounts are according to the profile of the interested party, thus, they become profiled to the customer’s needs and conditions. Thousands of people have already managed to negotiate their debts through Serasa promotions.

How to proceed with debt renegotiation

Interested parties should access Serasa’s website, go to “Consult my offers” and inform their CPF for login. Then enter the password, if you have already registered on the respective website. Inside the page, the negotiation proposals will appear and, equally, the level of your score will appear.

In addition to the possibility of discounting, debt renegotiation, there is still the possibility of increasing your score for each debt paid. Debt negotiations can be done either on the platform itself or over the phone.

For those who prefer to negotiate by phone, just contact 0800 591 1222, from Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Default in Brazil

Serasa always publishes a default map in Brazil, the last update was in the month of May of this year, 2021. According to the map, the number of delinquent people reached 62.5 million consumers. This amount represents a total debt of R$249.6 billion.

The average amount per debt is R$ 1,162.43 and per person is around R$ 3,937.98. These numbers are extremely high and demonstrate that the unemployment rate, inflation and the health crisis imposed by the pandemic have made Brazilians increasingly indebted.