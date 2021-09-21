Series B: Coritiba opens 10 points for fifth place and reaches 97% chance of access | brazilian series b

Coritiba has a 97% chance of moving up to Serie A, according to the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia. The Thigh is coming off three straight wins, has 48 points, 10 ahead of fifth place, and is just 16 points off the magic number – check out the complete and updated table.

Deputy leader, Goiás has an 88% chance of access. Third place Botafogo has 86%. And fourth place CRB has 50%.

Guarani is fifth, with 38 points (10 behind Thigh). Bugre has a 24% chance (see the full list below).

Other traditional Brazilian football teams, such as Vasco (3%) and Cruzeiro (1%), are running out of this dispute today.

Coritiba: 97% Goiás: 88% Botafogo: 86% CRB: 50% Guarani: 24% Hawaii: 20% Sampaio Correa: 11% Nautical: 7% Worker-PR: 6% Rowing: 4% Vasco: 3% CSA: 3% Cruise: 1%

Coritiba’s next challenge will be against Vitória, at 7pm on Wednesday, in Barradão. Morínigo has the return of left-back Guilherme Biro, but is without defender Luciano Castán – Nathan Ribeiro and Wellington Carvalho are the main options to replace him.

The rest of the team, at first, will be the same as 1-0 over Vila Nova. Thus, a likely thigh to face Vitória has Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Wellington Carvalho and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val and Robinho; Igor Paixão, Waguininho and Léo Gamalho.

Coritiba’s upcoming games