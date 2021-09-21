Shaman admits that relationship with Thais Braz was for advertising

Shaman then admits that relationship with Thais Braz was advertising

Shaman spoke this Monday (20) about the relationship he had with Thais Braz. The singer’s name was in evidence after the former BBB reconnected with Lucca Dias. Shaman then explained that he and Thais never dated and that their approach was to promote a beer brand.

“Thais and I never date. It was an advertisement for a beer brand, it took a very large proportion to the point where people reasoned it as if it was a relationship and it wasn’t, it was an advertisement. Once again we wake up with our name on a gossip site. I’m accepting that there’s no way, just relax and enjoy.” he said.

See Also: Shaman exposes student who says she had a child of her own. Listen to audio! then. thus. by the way.

Understand

Thais said in an interview to Matheus Mazzafera’s channel that he had a crush on Shaman. Soon after, the two exchanged messages on social networks and assumed that they are getting to know each other better in a post published on May 22nd. “The gossip was true“, said Thais, when posting a photo hugging with the singer in the elevator of the apartment.

At the same time, in a chat with Patricia Kogut from the newspaper O Globo, Thais he claimed he preferred not to go into details about his life outside the spotlight. “I don’t want to talk about my personal life. I’m career focused. I’m not dating, but I like him. Ready”.

This weekend, Thais revealed that he has reconnected with Lucca Dias, with whom he dated in 2020. The dentist and influencer from Goiás, 28, had broken off the relationship before joining the cast of the reality show. Shaman liked several comments criticizing the return of Thais with ex. “Bbb’s Thais left the shaman to go back to her ex. Dumb”, wrote a girl on Twitter. The publication went viral and was liked by Shaman. The post, by the way, totals almost 20 thousand likes this Monday morning (20) and divided the ‘fans’.