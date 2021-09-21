Shang-Chi reaches the third consecutive week at the top of the national box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it’s not giving any space to competition. the feature starring Simu Liu reached its third week at the top of the Brazilian box office. With R$4.22 million collected only this weekend, the new chapter of MCU amounted to almost half of the value computed by all the Top 5 films. In Brazil alone, the film already registers BRL 29.72 million.

Second place of the weekend, Dog Patrol – The Movie did BRL 1.72 million and reached a total box office of BRL 6.51 million. Escape Room 2 – Maximum Voltage, premiere of the week, completes the podium with R$1.2 million collected.

Malignant, with BRL 928 thousand, and Kill or die, which debuted with a box office of BRL 789 thousand, close the Top 5.

Check out the ten biggest box office of the weekend below:

Box office

September 16th to 19th

1

1

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Box office

September 16th to 19th

R$4.22

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 29.72

Public in Brazil

217000

Box office World

$320.6

two

two

Dog Patrol: The Movie

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 1.72

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 6.51

Box office World

$103.0

3

3

Escape Room 2

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 1.2

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 1.2

Box office World

$49.3

4

4

Evil (2021)

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.92

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 3.19

Box office World

$24.6

5

5

Kill or die

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.79

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.79

Box office World

$1.75

6

6

After – After the mismatch

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.24

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 2.77

Box office World

$13,89

7

7

The Godfather 2: Back to Business

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.13

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 9.9

Box office World

$109.88

8

8

Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.104

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 2.5

Box office World

$153.7

9

9

infiltrator

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.104

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 4.39

Box office World

$103.96

10

10

Free Guy: Taking Control

Box office

September 16th to 19th

BRL 0.09

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 7.92

Box office World

$298.2

*Data in millions Source: Comscore