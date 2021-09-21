Shang-Chi reaches the third consecutive week at the top of the national box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it’s not giving any space to competition. the feature starring Simu Liu reached its third week at the top of the Brazilian box office. With R$4.22 million collected only this weekend, the new chapter of MCU amounted to almost half of the value computed by all the Top 5 films. In Brazil alone, the film already registers BRL 29.72 million.
Second place of the weekend, Dog Patrol – The Movie did BRL 1.72 million and reached a total box office of BRL 6.51 million. Escape Room 2 – Maximum Voltage, premiere of the week, completes the podium with R$1.2 million collected.
Malignant, with BRL 928 thousand, and Kill or die, which debuted with a box office of BRL 789 thousand, close the Top 5.
Check out the ten biggest box office of the weekend below:
Box office
September 16th to 19th
1
1
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Box office
September 16th to 19th
R$4.22
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 29.72
Public in Brazil
217000
Box office World
$320.6
two
two
Dog Patrol: The Movie
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 1.72
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 6.51
Box office World
$103.0
3
3
Escape Room 2
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 1.2
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 1.2
Box office World
$49.3
4
4
Evil (2021)
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.92
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 3.19
Box office World
$24.6
5
5
Kill or die
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.79
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.79
Box office World
$1.75
6
6
After – After the mismatch
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.24
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 2.77
Box office World
$13,89
7
7
The Godfather 2: Back to Business
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.13
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 9.9
Box office World
$109.88
8
8
Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.104
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 2.5
Box office World
$153.7
9
9
infiltrator
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.104
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 4.39
Box office World
$103.96
10
10
Free Guy: Taking Control
Box office
September 16th to 19th
BRL 0.09
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 7.92
Box office World
$298.2
*Data in millions Source: Comscore