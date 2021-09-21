Side and preparer process Cruzeiro; charges exceed R thousand

O cruise reached 207 cases this Monday at the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region, headquartered in Minas Gerais. Two of the most recent are from left-back joo lucas, who defended the club in 2020, and the physical trainer Ronaldo Torres, a member of Felipe Conceio’s technical committee in the first half of 2021. The sum of the amounts requested by the claimants exceeds R$870 thousand. O supersports confirmed the portal information ge.globe and of the Radio Itatiaia.
Joo Lucas’ lawyer included the request for pain and suffering due to the player’s removal from training with the main group along with three other athletes: Judivan, Giovanni Palmieri and Patrick Brey. In the document there is a complaint directed to the football supervisor, Pedro Moreira, due to the lack of breakfast at Toca.
At the end of September, Cruzeiro agreed to transfer Joo Lucas to Ava. Since then, the left-back has established himself in the team and played 50 official matches, with two goals and two assists. For Fox, he participated in 15 games and rocked the net once.
In relation to Ronaldo Torres, the action is important to R$343,254.99 was drawn at the 5th Labor Court in Belo Horizonte, also on Friday. The 64-year-old physical trainer claims indemnified notice, 13th proportional salary, proportional vacation, FGTS and fines. His salary at the club was from R$40,000.
Ronaldo left Cruzeiro together with Felipe Conceio, on June 9, 2021, after being eliminated by Juazeirense in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. He had a previous experience at Toca, in 2011, on the technical commission of Joel Santana.
Another one to file in the last week was the former director of communications Valdir Barbosa, which asks for recognition of an employment relationship with the club from July 2019 to January 2020, with remuneration of R$35,000.00. The case is at the 46th Labor Court in Belo Horizonte.
According to Valdir Barbosa’s defense, Cruzeiro signed a debt acknowledgment of R$184,527.91, referring to salaries from October 2019 to January 2020, and committed to pay in 20 consecutive monthly installments of R$9,226.39. However, the club only honored the first two installments.