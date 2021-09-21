Six gas stations were fined for irregularities in Novo Hamburgo – Novo Hamburgo





Between September 13 and 16, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) carried out inspections in the fuel market in several states, in the five regions of the country. fuel quality standards, the supply of the correct volume by the pumps, presentation of adequate equipment and documentation, among others – are being complied with.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the inspection was concentrated in Novo Hamburgo. ANP inspected 10 gas stations and one LPG resale, resulting in eight assessments at six stations. The names and addresses of the establishments were not disclosed by the ANP.









Photo: Archive/GES





Two stations were fined and interdicted in fueling nozzles for supplying less fuel than the one marked at the pump, one in a common S500 diesel fuel nozzle and the other in a common gasoline nozzle and two with additive gasoline.

One of the posts was also fined for lack of analysis instruments and the second for irregularities in the equipment that performs the quantity test.

The other four stations were fined for: not having the verification/calibration certificates of the equipment used for fuel analysis; display different prices on the price panel and on the fuel metering pump; not having analysis tools; and does not work within the minimum period established by the ANP.

In addition to routine inspection, the Agency also works in partnership with various public bodies.

ANP’s inspection actions are planned from various intelligence vectors, such as consumer complaints, data from the Agency’s Fuel Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC), information from other agencies and the ANP’s Intelligence area, among others . Thus, actions are focused on regions and economic agents with signs of irregularities.

To follow all ANP inspection actions, access the Supply Inspection Dynamic Panel. The database is updated monthly, with a period of two months between the month of inspection and the month of publication, due to compliance with legal requirements and operational aspects.

Expected fines are from BRL 5,000 to BRL 5 million

Establishments assessed by the ANP are subject to fines ranging from R$5,000 to R$5 million. Sanctions are applied only after administrative proceedings, during which the economic agent is entitled to full defense and adversary proceedings, as defined by law.





