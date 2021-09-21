Solange Gomes could have a loss of R$ 18 thousand when she leaves A Fazenda

Solange Gomes, ex-Banheira do Gugu and currently confined to A Fazenda 13, is indebted to the former school where her daughter, Stephanie Gomes, 21, has studied since 2010. Sources in the column revealed that, between 2016 and 2018, the peoa stopped paying the school fees and will now possibly have to pay an indemnity of R$ 18,000.

To be able to pay off the debt charged by the private school, the model’s bank account was blocked. In a statement to the press, the daughter states that the father is absent and says she wanted a rapprochement.

The girl is the result of the relationship between Solange and the pastor and ex-pagodeiro, Waguinho. Stephani was even prevented from completing high school at the institution due to outstanding debts.