Solange Gomes could have a loss of R$ 18 thousand when she leaves A Fazenda

Solange Gomes, ex-Banheira do Gugu and currently confined to A Fazenda 13, is indebted to the former school where her daughter, Stephanie Gomes, 21, has studied since 2010. Sources in the column revealed that, between 2016 and 2018, the peoa stopped paying the school fees and will now possibly have to pay an indemnity of R$ 18,000.

To be able to pay off the debt charged by the private school, the model’s bank account was blocked. In a statement to the press, the daughter states that the father is absent and says she wanted a rapprochement.

The girl is the result of the relationship between Solange and the pastor and ex-pagodeiro, Waguinho. Stephani was even prevented from completing high school at the institution due to outstanding debts.

Bullshit between Solange Gomes and Rico MelquiadesReproduction/Twitter

Solange is one of the muses of the Bath of GuguReproduction/Instagram

Solange in the bathtubPlay / Instagram

Solange Gomes in participation in the Bath of Gugureproduction

Solange Gomes and Waguinho met in 1999, when they were participating in the Gugu Swimming Poolreproduction

The two got married and had a daughterreproduction

