Spanish newspapers detonate Barcelona after another stumbling block

This Monday (20), Barcelona stumbled at the Camp Nou against Granada, for the fifth round of LaLiga, and was tied 1-1.. After the match, the Spanish press heavily criticized the performance of the Catalan team, even calling into question the possibility of a title for coach Ronald Koeman’s team in the competition, despite the fact that it is still just beginning.

The traditional newspaper “Marca” was the most emphatic. Through the opinion of journalist Jaime Rincón, the Spanish daily wrote that “with what you have you can’t fight for Laliga“, referring to the current culé cast.

The newspaper also wrote that while forwards Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé and Sergio Agüero are not on the field – the trio is still recovering from injury -, the barça won’t be able to stand up to rivals Real Madrid and Madrid’s athletic in the fight for the Spanish title.

Also from Spain, the newspaper “Sport” did not ignore the stumble at Barcelona’s home and detonated the team. The vehicle praised the Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, who scored the equalizer, 45 minutes into the 2nd half, but questioned the performance of the barça as a whole.

“Too much Araujo and not enough Barça in Koeman’s first final,” wrote the vehicle, which also mentioned Barcelona’s supposed decline in the season under the Dutch coach.

With the draw, Barcelona is only 7th in LaLiga, with 8 points, but still has a game in hand. The distance to arch-rivals and current leaders, Real Madrid, is currently five points.