Specialized site publishes photos of the likely new third shirt for Corinthians; see pictures

Some photos of the probable third Corinthians uniform are being shown on social networks, especially after the information that it would be used first by the women’s team and then by the men’s team. The purple and gold colors were chosen for the new kit – see the images below.

According to the specialized website Footy Headlines, Recognized for leaking releases from various clubs around the world, the third Nike jersey for Corinthians in the 2021/22 season combines an almost blue purple with gold appliqués on the logos.

The color is nothing new for Fiel, who have already seen Timão wear similar uniforms in the late 2000s and between 2008 and 2010, when Corinthians launched the “Purple Corinthians” campaign, which aimed to exalt the fans who he never left the club, even with relegation.

Also according to the website, the launch is scheduled for September/October 2021. In the images shown, it is possible to see the logo of the campaign “Respect Mine”, in support of women’s football.

Neither Corinthians nor Nike usually confirm the leaked models before the official launch.

See images posted on the site

Specialized site publishes images of the new Corinthians 3 shirt Disclosure/FootyHeadlines

Purple color was chosen as predominant and gold for details Disclosure/FootyHeadlines

