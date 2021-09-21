Sport announces termination of contract with Thiago Neves after ‘high level conversation’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife Thiago Neves terminated his contract with Sport

A little over a year after his arrival in Ilha do Retiro, midfielder Thiago Neves is leaving Sport. The decision was announced on Monday (20), by the club, in a statement on social networks. In the note, Sport said that there were “high level conversations” with Thiago Neves and his representative for the decision to be taken and also stated that it maintains “sincere gratitude” to the athlete.

The player had a contract until the end of 2021, but agreed to terminate the bond early. In all, former Cruzeiro Thiago Neves played 46 matches with the Sport shirt and scored eight goals. In the current season, there were 21 matches and two goals scored.

Thiago Neves helped the club in the fight against relegation to Serie B in 2020, but this season he hadn’t been able to help the team, especially after being injured and still testing positive for covid-19.

In recent days, the midfielder was still involved in controversy with the board of Sport, after claiming to have already purchased items for the club’s training center, such as showers.

On Saturday (18), Sport lost to Atlético 3-0, at Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship. The team occupies the 19th position in the table, with just 17 points and hasn’t won in five games.