Sport announces the termination of Thiago Neves’ contract, which is free on the market

Thiago Neves is no longer a player in the Sport Recife. This Monday (20), through an official statement, the board of the club from Pernambuco announced the termination of the midfielder’s contract, which is now free on the market.

“After high-level conversations, the athlete’s representative Thiago Neves and the Sport Club Recife management reached a common understanding for the early termination of the contractual relationship that united the parties,” said the club, who also thanked the 36-year-old midfielder for the services provided.

“Sport is sincerely grateful to the work of Thiago Neves, which is why we wish him luck and success in continuing his victorious career,” he concluded.

The midfielder’s contract with Sport was valid until the end of the year, and the announcement of the termination of Thiago Neves’ bond was made after a week marked by controversy involving the athlete.

On social networks, the 36-year-old player responded to a fan comment saying he had bought “even showers for Sport”.

For Sport, Thiago Neves played 46 matches, with eight goals scored. In the current season, there were 21 games played, with two balls in the net.

The Pernambuco club is currently 19th in the Brazilian championship with 17 points, and six from the Youth, first team out of the Z-4.