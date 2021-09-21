Sport terminates contract with Thiago Neves a week after controversy

Thiago Neves is no longer a Sport player. The club from Pernambuco announced last night the contract termination with the 36-year-old midfielder. The announcement comes a week after the controversy in which the athlete countered a fan saying he bought “even showers” for the club.

In a publication on social networks, Sport said that the termination with the player was made by mutual agreement. Thiago Neves had a contract until the end of the year.

“After high-level conversations, the athlete’s representative Thiago Neves and the Sport Club Recife management reached a common understanding for the early termination of the contractual relationship that united the parties. Sport maintains sincere gratitude to the work of Thiago Neves, which is why who wishes luck and success in continuing his victorious career,” he published.

After high-level conversations, the athlete’s representative Thiago Neves and the direction of Sport Club Recife reached a common understanding for the early termination of the contractual relationship that united the parties. pic.twitter.com/a8m6euER77 — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) September 20, 2021

Hired in the middle of Brasileirão 2020, Thiago Neves leaves the club after 46 games and eight goals scored. The midfielder had been struggling to achieve physical reconditioning after testing positive for covid-19.

Last Tuesday, Thiago Neves was accused by a fan of “disturbing the environment” at Sport. “Turn the environment upside down? I think you’re quoting the wrong person. I do everything to make the environment good, even going through all that we’re going through, even buying showers, physiotherapy equipment, some ‘ties’ for the gym, besides fruit. ..”, countered the player at the time.