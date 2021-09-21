Steakhouse in NY makes ‘puxadinho’ for Bolsonaro for lunch

× Photo: Reproduction, Google Maps

The New York branch of the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão set up an external “puxadinho”, with outdoor tables surrounded by black sidings, for Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage to have lunch this Monday (20), informs BBC Brasil correspondent Mariana Sanches.

The city does not allow unvaccinated people —as is allegedly the case of the Brazilian president, who traveled to participate in the UN General Assembly— to frequent the internal areas of restaurants.

“He stayed in the outdoor area because it is the area allowed for people without vaccination. So, we arranged everything so that he could come to lunch with us on this day of the Gaucho [20 de setembro]”, said Francisco Kappa, the manager of the steakhouse. “He made a point of sitting outside, because on the inside we wouldn’t let him because it would violate New York law.”

The manager also stated that he and the employees of Fogo de Chão in New York are 100% vaccinated. said to be “very Bolsonaro fan”, but did not want to talk about the president’s refusal to take the immunizing agent.

Ministers such as Marcelo Queiroga, Carlos França and Augusto Heleno had lunch with the president. At the end of lunch, reports the BBC, there was a round of applause in honor of jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie, who accompanied Bolsonaro on a seven-block walk to the hotel where he is staying.

On the way, the president heard at least a cry of “assassin” of a Brazilian woman who recognized him.