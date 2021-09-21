‘Still water six pack player’

Former player Zé Roberto, who has been drawing attention off the field after his retirement due to his fitness life and the “cracked shape”, participated in the SBT Arena this Monday and generated controversy when he spoke of the ‘fat players’ who in his opinion , do not take care of the career. He was teased about the matter by show commentator Emerson Sheik.

Sheik named two athletes by name – Jô (Corinthians) and Walter (Botafogo-SP) – who were overweight and questioned whether this would be lack of professionalism and respect for the shirt.

“I think it is more lacking for the player to think that he is just a player. In Brazil there is a big difference today between player and athlete. We see more players who live in the moment, do not think in the medium and long term and end up not taking care of their careers , end up being seen as a stagnant washboard player,” he said.

Zé Roberto has already made international news because of his cracked physique. Newspapers in Europe compared his athletic build to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has also been praised by European clubs where he has passed such as Real Madrid-ESP, Bayer Leverkusen-ALE, Bayern Munich-ALE and Hamburgo-ALE.

The former player retired in November 2017, after 23 years of career. Among the main achievements, the former player was Champions League champion with Real Madrid, in 1998, Spanish champion in 1997, and four-time Bundeslisga champion with Bayern Munich. In Brazil, he was champion of the Brazilian Championship in 2016 and the Copa do Brasil in 2015 with Palmeiras.