STJ unanimously decides to make defendant Amazonas governor in case of purchase of respirators | Amazons

He is accused by the Public Ministry of integrating an alleged scheme to embezzle public funds in the purchase of respirators for the treatment of patients with Covid.

The complaint filed in April by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) mentions Lima and 15 other defendants. The PGR estimates a loss of more than R$ 2 million to the public coffers.

Still with the session in progress at the STJ, the governor released the following note, contesting the accusations against him:

“On today’s decision, I say: the accusations against me are without foundation or concrete basis, as will be proved during the course of the trial. I have never received any benefits due to measures I took as governor. The accusation is fragile and presents no evidence or indication that I committed any wrongdoing. Now, I will have the opportunity to present my defense and await, very calmly, my acquittal by Justice. I have confidence in the court and I am sure that my innocence will be proven at the end of the process.”

The next step in the case is witness testimony and evidence gathering. After this phase, there will be a trial, which will determine whether the accused will be convicted or acquitted.

When voting, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Francisco Falcão, understood that there were enough elements to open a criminal action against the governor for alleged crimes of embezzlement, fraud, improper exemption from bidding, criminal organization and embarrassment to investigations.

“In this non-deep examination of the matter, there is just cause to consider the governor of Amazonas participating in the offenses of waiver of targeted bidding and participating in the fraud in the acquisition of 28 respirators that had high prices with abusiveness,” said Falcão.

According to the minister, “these are not mere conjectures, but evidence of the participation of the accused in monitoring the bidding process.”

The rapporteur’s vote was accompanied by Nancy Andrighi, Laurita Vaz, João Otávio de Noronha, Maria Tereza Assis Moura, Herman Benjamin, Jorge Mussi, Luís Felipe Salomão, Benedito Gonçalves, Raul Araújo, Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino and Isabel Galotti. Ministers Mauro Campbell and Og Fernandes were absent. The president of the Court, Humberto Martins, did not present a vote.

Attorney Nabor Bulhões, in charge of Wilson Lima’s defense, stated that the complaint is “truly illegal and abusive”.

“I have rarely seen the Public Ministry act so incisively in what I would say is abusive use of the power of denunciation”, he said.

Federal Police finds overpricing in the purchase of respirators in Amazonas

According to the complaint, in a maneuver known as triangulation, the health equipment supplier, which had already signed contracts with the government, sold respirators to a winery for R$ 2.48 million.

On the same day, the wine importer, says the complaint, resold the equipment to the state for R$ 2.97 million. After receiving amounts, the winery would have transferred them in full to the health organization.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo says in the document that was installed in the government of Amazonas, under the command of Wilson Lima, “a real criminal organization that had the purpose of committing crimes against the public administration, especially from the direction of hiring of inputs to fight the pandemic, it being certain that, in at least one acquisition, the intention came true”.

Governor Wilson Lima was the target of search and seizure warrants in the first phase of Operation Sangria, in June 2020, and had part of the assets blocked by the courts (video below). Five involved in the alleged scheme, among them former Health Secretary Rodrigo Tobias, even served temporary detention.