Study in São Paulo tests the use of magnetic stimulation against depression in the elderly – Health

Depression treatment is a challenge for those over 60 years of age. In general, the elderly arrive at the clinics using other medications and, often, the diagnosis is masked by other complaints. Now the Institute of Psychiatry (IPq) from the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP) is studying a technique, without medication, which may be an alternative to the treatment of one of the mental disorders most related to suicide in this age group.

THE repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive technique that stimulates small regions of the brain. It was normally used in some neurological and psychiatric diseases, such as Parkinson’s, and is now being studied in the treatment of depression in the elderly. Generally speaking, neurons don’t communicate well during depression. As a result, they are unable to release neurotransmitters, which are responsible for the feeling of well-being and reward. Therefore, the patient has the feeling of despondency. Magnetic stimulation causes neurons to communicate again. THE stimulated area is linked to memory, attention and planning. And that also brings a cognitive improvement.

“Since it is not a pharmacological treatment, it has no drug interaction and does not interact with other organs. This is important for the elderly public”, explains psychiatrist Leandro Valiengo, coordinator of the Institute’s Interdisciplinary Neuromodulation Service.

Attorney Wagner Daniele for four years was reluctant to seek medical help. I feared prejudice. “People say, ‘Oh, this guy is a bum.’ As much as you want to fight, you don’t find the strength. There is a lack of motivation to do the things that give you pleasure. Therefore, the stigma”, he reports. When he decided that he could no longer “do it alone”, as he says, he turned to conventional methods of treatment. He went through five psychologists, as well as therapists from different lines.

Dissatisfied, he abandoned everything. Literally. After 35 years as a successful lawyer, he took a sabbatical. It was 2019. He didn’t even feel like running, one of his passions, and he stopped talking to even those closest to him. Drank – a bottle of brandy lasted two days. I did this at home, alone.

Last year, he found the way out in the HC search in an internet search. With the treatment, he returned to life. He went back to work and is now a real estate consultant. “The treatment gave me motivation. I’m much better than before.”

Efficiency

Valiengo warns, however, that some patients get better; others do not. The effectiveness of the treatment is the same as that of antidepressants, around 50% to 60%. More precise statistical conclusions will only be possible at the end of the study. Since last year, the survey has already treated 60 seniors over 60 years old – the goal is to reach 110, which should happen in the middle of next year.

Although common in the United States, where it was approved in 2008, the technique is still little known in Brazil. Around here, its validation by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) dates from 2012. Another factor that hinders its popularization is the session costs, between R$300 and R$500. there is coverage of agreements.

Christiane Machado Santana, Scientific Director of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG), also warns of the need for more research on this technique. “It’s not a very used method. But it is interesting to think of a way that is practically free of adverse effects for a population so exposed to drugs. More research is needed so that it becomes a valid alternative method for treating depression in the elderly”, he observes.

This is the same opinion of psychiatrist Lucas FB Mella, a specialist in psychogeriatrics, coordinator of the Service of Geriatric Psychiatry and Neuropsychiatry at Unicamp. “It is a good treatment alternative, but still uncommon in clinical practice.”

The Institute of Psychiatry (IPq) of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP offers research on electromagnetic stimulation for elderly people over 60 years of age with depression. Applications must be made via the survey email. [email protected] . Places are open and treatment is free.

Suicide

According to the latest National Health Survey of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, the depression affects 13% of the population between 60 and 64 years old. If not correctly diagnosed, it is a mental disorder that can lead to suicide. “Among mental disorders, it represents the greatest risk of suicide,” says Carlos Cais, a collaborating professor of Medical Psychology and Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp and a doctor in suicide prevention.

Data from the Ministry of Health from 2019 show that the suicide rate among the elderly is 19.6/100 thousand inhabitants per year, triple the population as a whole (6.5/100 thousand inhabitants per year). According to the ABP, more than 13 thousand cases are registered every year in Brazil. “It is the age group that most commits suicide”, emphasizes Cais.