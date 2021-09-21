Study in SP tests the use of magnetic stimulation against depression in the elderly – 09/20/2021

Depression treatment is a challenge for those over 60 years of age. In general, the elderly arrive at the clinics using other medications and, often, the diagnosis is masked by other complaints.

Now the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) of the Hospital das Clínicas at USP (University of São Paulo) is studying a technique, without medication, which may be an alternative to the treatment of one of the mental disorders most related to suicide in this age group.

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive technique that stimulates small regions of the brain. It was normally used in some neurological and psychiatric diseases, such as Parkinson’s, and is now being studied in the treatment of depression in the elderly. Generally speaking, neurons don’t communicate well during depression.

As a result, they are unable to release neurotransmitters, which are responsible for the feeling of well-being and reward. Therefore, the patient has the feeling of despondency. Magnetic stimulation causes neurons to communicate again. The stimulated area is linked to memory, attention and planning. And that also brings a cognitive improvement.

“As it is not a pharmacological treatment, it has no drug interaction and does not interact with other organs. This is important for the elderly public”, explains psychiatrist Leandro Valiengo, coordinator of the Institute’s Interdisciplinary Neuromodulation Service.

Attorney Wagner Daniele for four years was reluctant to seek medical help. I feared prejudice. “People say, ‘Oh, this guy is a bum’. As much as you want to fight, you don’t find the strength. There’s a lack of motivation to do things that give you pleasure. That’s why the stigma,” he says.

When he decided that he could no longer “do it alone,” as he puts it, he turned to conventional methods of treatment. He went through five psychologists, as well as therapists from different lines.

Dissatisfied, he abandoned everything. Literally. After 35 years as a successful lawyer, he took a sabbatical. It was 2019. He didn’t even feel like running, one of his passions, and he stopped talking to even those closest to him. Drank – a bottle of brandy lasted two days. I did this at home, alone.

Last year, he found the way out in the HC search in an internet search. With the treatment, he returned to life. He went back to work and is now a real estate consultant. “The treatment gave me motivation. I’m much better than before.”

Efficiency

Valiengo warns, however, that some patients get better; others do not. The treatment effectiveness is the same as that of antidepressants, around 50% to 60%. More precise statistical conclusions will only be possible at the end of the study. Since last year, the survey has already treated 60 seniors over 60 years old – the goal is to reach 110, which should happen in the middle of next year.

Although common in the United States, where it was approved in 2012, the technique is still little known in Brazil. Around here, its validation by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) dates from 2012. Another factor that hinders its popularization is the session costs, between R$300 and R$500. there is coverage of agreements.

Christiane Machado Santana, director SBGG (Scientific Society of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology), also warns of the need for more research on this technique.

“It is not a widely used method. But it is interesting to think of a way that is practically free of adverse effects for a population so exposed to drugs. More research is needed so that it becomes a valid alternative method for the treatment of depression in the elderly”, he observes .

This is the same opinion of psychiatrist Lucas FB Mella, a specialist in psychogeriatrics, coordinator of the Service of Geriatric Psychiatry and Neuropsychiatry at Unicamp. “It’s a good treatment alternative, but still uncommon in clinical practice.”

Suicide

According to the latest National Health Survey of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, depression affects 13% of the population between 60 and 64 years old. If not correctly diagnosed, it is a mental disorder that can lead to suicide. “Among mental disorders, it represents the greatest risk of suicide,” says Carlos Cais, a doctor in suicide prevention.

Data from the Ministry of Health from 2019 show that the suicide rate among the elderly is 19.6/100 thousand inhabitants per year, triple the population as a whole (6.5/100 thousand inhabitants per year). According to the ABP, more than 13 thousand cases are registered every year in Brazil. “It is the age group that most commits suicide”, emphasizes Cais.

‘It is a controllable and reversible condition’

The treatment of depression has two main aspects, with and without medication. Experts point out that the best results come from the combination of the two lines, that is, medications that alleviate symptoms and cure, in addition to psychotherapy, for example.

“Depression is treatable. It is a controllable and reversible condition,” says psychiatrist Julia Loureiro, a specialist in psychogeriatrics and member of the Interdisciplinary Neuromodulation Service of the Psychiatry Institute of Hospital das Clínicas.

Antidepressants are the mainstay of treatment and bring benefits to patients, as explained by Christiane Machado Santana, Scientific Director of SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology). But it takes a caveat.

“Some drugs are inappropriate for use in the elderly because they affect memory, cause a lot of drowsiness and cause falls. It is necessary to master this knowledge in the therapeutic choice and this is not always taken into account by non-geriatricians”, he evaluates.

The treatment of depression is surrounded by myths, as explained by Carlos Cais, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp and a doctor in suicide prevention. And it is necessary to overcome them.

“Depression is underdiagnosed. Elderly people attend doctors, but these windows of opportunity are not well used, due to some myths that must be fought with information. The first is the idea that elderly people are saddened. This is not true.” , evaluates. “Depression is not part of aging”, completes psychiatrist Lucas FB Mella, from Unicamp.

The expert points out that depression can also be the first symptom of neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular diseases. “About five to seven years before the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, the first depressive symptoms appear. They come first. Diagnosing depression is not enough. It is necessary to investigate what may be contributing to depression in the elderly”, he defends.

emotion and dialogue

Non-pharmacological options include psychotherapy in its most diverse modalities. Therapy seeks to work emotional issues through dialogue.

Other options are in alternative medicine such as acupuncture, meditation and art therapy. “In recent years, it is possible to notice the increase in demand for music therapy, which works a lot with the elderly”, explains Daniella Cury, a psychologist and psychoanalyst specializing in aging and sexuality.

“Music reaches areas of the brain linked to the most primitive emotions. With this, it helps people to talk about their conflicts and their history.”

In severe cases that do not respond to medications, even electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), a technique that uses electroshock to induce seizures in patients, brings more immediate results, in the opinion of Christiane Machado Santana, from SBGG.

Know when to seek help

1. What are the most common warning signs?

Changes in habits: the person ate well, but stopped eating, or the opposite, and there were changes in the sleep rhythm, sleeping little or lying down all the time;

Isolation: loss of interest in activities that gave pleasure;

Attention to pain complaints: complaints not always specific to dizziness and many visits to the doctor without a specific reason;

Irritability: Elderly people may become more cranky or gruff;

Cognitive changes: forgetfulness, lack of concentration, reduced ability to think and a certain “laziness” in answering the doctor’s questions, for example.

2. How to differentiate mood swings from depression?

Psychiatrist Julia Loureiro, specialist in psychogeriatrics and member of the Interdisciplinary Service of Neuromodulation at the Psychiatry Institute of Hospital das Clínicas, explains that there are two fundamental criteria.

“The first is the duration. It is important to check if the change lasts for four weeks”, he explains. “The other is functionality. Do sadness and discouragement interfere in daily activities? If the elderly person stopped staying with their grandchildren, cooking and driving, attention is needed.”

3. Where to go for help?

The first step can be taken with a general practitioner (in SUS, specialized care may take time). The Institute of Psychiatry at Hospital das Clínicas offers research on electromagnetic stimulation for elderly people over 60 years of age with depression.

Applications must be made directly through the institution’s e-mail address: [email protected] Places are open and treatment is free.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.