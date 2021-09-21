Sylvinho praises the evolution of J at Corinthians after the duel against America-MG

Corinthians was only in a draw with América-MG last Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. In a match that marked Willian’s debut for the team, coach Sylvinho praised the evolution of another player: center forward Jô.

At the end of the match, at the press conference, the Corinthians coach stated that he found a new role for the center forward to fulfill in matches and that, with that, he has been cooperating in the construction of Corinthians on the field.

“Things are very fast (in football). Jô is an athlete who was not in good condition when we arrived, a series of minor injuries that were taking him out of training“, highlighted Sylvinho, before commenting on the evolution of his player.

“Suddenly, we find in him a situation of retention, which changes the character of the deep man. He accepted it very well and assimilated it very well, as I said before, the answer comes from the athlete. He has helped the team a lot in this, oxygenated at the ball, so he has evolved a lot,” added the coach.

Last Sunday, the player hit 77% of the passes made in the match and won 50% of the duels that had both aerial and on the ground. The data are from SofaScore.

After the draw, Corinthians reached 30 points in the Brazilian Championship and occupies the sixth place in the table. Timão has seven wins, nine draws and five defeats, with a performance of 47.6%. The next appointment is against Palmeiras, on Saturday, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena.

