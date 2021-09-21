Tax agency prevents parents from registering baby as Vladimir Putin in Sweden

One couple tried to register their son as Vladimir Putin, the same name as Russia’s president, but was denied a request by Sweden’s national tax administration agency, called Skatteverket. To define the baby’s identity, parents must now enter a new request. All newborns must have their names approved by the tax authority during their first three months of life.

News portal “The Local” cited information obtained by the country’s public radio station, “SR”, released in the second week of September. Under Swedish law, proper names must not offend or cause discomfort or other problems for the individual, nor must they resemble surnames or be inappropriate “for some obvious reason”. The same applies to adults who wish to change their identity. Names already rejected were Allah, Q, Ford and Pilzner, but some flashy ones ended up being approved, such as Metallica and Google.

In the case in question, it was not explained which rule was not complied with.

Data on the Swedish population show that there are approximately 1,400 people named Vladimir, but it is believed that there have been no records so far of any of them accompanied by “Putin”, as the statistics service does not display specific information below two inhabitants, for reasons of privacy.