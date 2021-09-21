Temporary increase in IOF affects credit operations, such as overdraft

The Federal Government began, this Monday, September 20, to charge the new rates Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF). The collection will be made until December 31, 2021. It will be carried out for credit, foreign exchange, insurance and investment operations. Even because the IOF is levied on these transactions.

O 36% increase will guarantee revenue of R$ 2.14 billion. Apparently, the money will be used to fund the new Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace Bolsa Família. The change was published through a decree published in the Diário Oficial da União, on September 17th.

The new IOF fees will be felt by people who enter the overdraft, which end up delaying the payment of credit cards. There will also be impacts on vehicle financing. With the increase, the cost of these operations becomes more expensive.

New IOF rates

According to the CNN portal, legal entities will be subject to a new daily rate of 0.00559%, which refers to the annual rate of 2.04% (previously it was 1.50%). This increase will achieve working capital and the anticipation of receivables for legal entities.

For individuals, the daily rates will rise to 0.01118%, which refers to the annual rate of 4.08%. Before, the daily charge was 0.0082%, an amount referring to the annual rate of 3.0%. These amounts will affect credit transactions on the overdraft, personal credit and vehicle financing.

Remembering that, in the case of credit cards, there is also an incidence of IOF collection for people who delay payment of the bill or when they fall into revolving credit. Therefore, it is important for customers to be able to pay on the due date to avoid these high values.

To understand the IOF, it is necessary to understand its composition, which are daily and fixed. They end up focusing on credit operations, exchange (purchase and sale of foreign currency, such as the dollar), insurance carried out, related to bonds or securities.

According to information supplied by Agência Brasil, the Federal Government decree did not include, in the new tax rates, legal entities belonging to the Simples Nacional. In these cases, they will remain at the current rate for daily credit transactions, which is 0.00137%.