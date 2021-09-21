Teresa discovers that Luísa is pregnant with Pedro · TV News

Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) will almost fall over backwards in fright in Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will discover that Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be pregnant with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), which will leave the empress totally desperate. “The birth of that child could ruin everything,” the betrayed woman will snarl.

in the chapter scheduled to air on October 1st , the monarch will be by the countess’s side when she gets sick. “Are you feeling something, Countess?” Isabel’s mother will ask. “Just nausea. Excuse me”, the teacher will reply, who will leave the room.

At that moment, Isabel’s mother (Giulia Gayoso) will have a terrifying realization: “She’s pregnant!” She will later share with Celestina (Bel Kutner) what she has discovered. “How? Are you sure? the faithful squire will question.

“Sickness, dizziness, nervousness… Symptoms I’ve had four times! How did I not notice before?”, the empress will emphasize. “A bastard,” Celestina will retort, frightened.

Teresa will emphasize that the baby can ruin the reputation of the Brazilian imperial family for good. “I’ve swallowed all this humiliation for years to protect my family, but the birth of this child could ruin everything,” he said.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

