Thammy Miranda poses with her son and Gretchen in the swimming pool of the new mansion

Digital influencer Thammy Miranda delighted when he appeared with his son and Gretchen in the swimming pool of his mansion

the digital influencer Thammy Miranda showed a very luxurious family moment. He appeared along with his wife, coach Andressa Ferreira, his mother, singer Gretchen, her husband, Esdras de Souza, and their son, baby Bento, a year and a half.

The family enjoyed a day of rest at the new mansion in Thammy Miranda and Andressa Ferreira. They enjoyed the day at the mansion’s pool and showed the family rest. In showing the family moment, Andressa said: “What a blessed Sunday! Do you like to follow the day to day?”.

Gretchen also spoke about the moment at her son’s mansion and made a point of praising her family. “Amazing weekend with my family. The family I built with all love. Proud of you my loves”, said the singer and dancer.

Thammy Miranda also talked about his family. “Sunday is what day for you?! For me it’s a family day!”, he said. The digital influencer and his wife also said that they will soon go to Belém, Pará, to visit Gretchen. The singer and dancer is living locally because of her husband.

Internet users were just praise for the family. “Oh how beautiful! And Gretchen is wonderful!”, commented a netizen. And another netizen said: “I wanted 1% of this wonderful family, mine is so big, but there isn’t 1% of the love of this family there.”

Andressa and Thammy have just returned from Orlando and Miami in the United States. The family traveled to the site for tourism. However, the trip generated some speculation from netizens that a new baby could arrive. This is because the fertilization clinic where they have their embryos frozen is in Miami and the couple has already expressed a few times that they intend to increase the family soon.

