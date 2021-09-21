The biggest tree on the planet is covered to be protected from fire

Christian Garavaglia Meteored Argentina Today 4 min

General Sherman is considered the biggest tree in the world from a volumetric point of view, with a total of 1487 m3.

Last year we talked at Meteored Brasil which are the most famous trees in the world, and this list could not be headed by another tree other than the one known as General Sherman, located in California (United States).

Its popularity lies in the fact that it is believed to be over 2,000 years old and is considered the living being with the greatest amount of biomass on Earth, even without being the tallest or the widest.

Now, the news and images coming from California’s Sequoia National Park are not at all pleasant… the iconic General Sherman is being wrapped by firefighters in aluminum blankets to protect him from the fire.

The Colony Fire, the Latent Threat

According to the BBC, flames continue to ravage the nature reserve and authorities fear that fire could reach a place called the Giant Forest, which is home to some of the largest trees in the world.

Some of the worlds oldest and largest trees are being threatened by the #KNPComplexFire at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada range in #California. https://t.co/GFZNdII9mv pic.twitter.com/WljrQbolRf — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 17, 2021

The 10,000-acre fire complex, that was ignited by lightning on the night of September 9th, is burning just over a kilometer from the Giant Forest. The complex is composed of the Fire of Paradise and the Fire of Colony. The fires killed thousands of redwoods, some as tall as buildings and thousands of years old..

The National Park is closed to the public because Fogo da Colônia, one of the two actives in the Sequoia National Park, is expected to reach the Giant Forest in the next few days.

Cover trees and iconic signs

Redwoods are highly resistant to fire and evolved over the years to survive the increasingly frequent flames in this region of the planet. But on this occasion, the extraordinary intensity of the fires could end up defeating those trees, as happened last year with the so-called castle fire that killed thousands of redwoods.

Firefighters not only wrapped General Sherman’s base and other trees with protective blankets, also covered some of the most famous posters in the park.. Used aluminum wrap can withstand intense heat for short periods of time and, according to federal authorities, this material has been used for years throughout the western United States to protect structures under threat of fire.

More Amazing Facts About General Sherman

