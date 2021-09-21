The Farm: ‘If you point that finger at me again, the stuff will go crazy’, says Gui to Nego do Borel | It’s on the Net



Nego do Borel and Gui argue ugly – Reproduction / PlayPlus

Published 09/21/2021 01:55

São Paulo – The hay caught fire at Farm 13. On Monday night (20), Nego do Borel called Gui Araújo to talk. The famous laundry washing. The pawns argued fiercely for a few minutes and in the end Gui let it be understood that he wouldn’t accept insults from Nego, no matter the consequences.

It all started because Nego would be dissatisfied with Gui’s treatment of him in the program. For the singer, the influencer should not be talking about him to the other participants. “But then you’re going to keep talking about me to others?” Asked Nego, to Bill’s retort: ​​”Of course!”

The bullshit started to heat up and the two were face-to-face and Nego asked to “be treated like a man”, but Gui Araújo replies for him to act like a man first. At the end, Nego do Borel puts his finger up pointing at the opponent and hears “If you point your finger at me again, the stuff will go crazy”. At first, the singer doesn’t back down and insists that Gui doesn’t talk about him anymore to the others: “If you have to, talk to my face,” screamed Nego. But soon after he left the tree house, ending the discussion.