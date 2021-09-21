the largest biomass power plant in the country enters testing

1

Bracell/Disclosure Aneel authorized the start of tests at Bracell’s biomass plant as of this Monday

Lençóis Paulista – The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized, since Monday (20), the start of tests at the Bracell Thermoelectric Power Plant, located in Lençóis Paulista (43 km from Bauru). With an installed capacity of 420 megawatts, according to Aneel, UTE Bracell will become the largest biomass-fired plant in the country, generating enough surplus to serve around 3 million people for 1 year.

The forecast is that the tests will end between the months of October and November. The authorization coincides with the announcement of the start of operation of the Project Star unit (read the article below).

Aneel explains that the UTE is made up of three generating units, operating in a cogeneration system, and powered from the residues of dissolving pulp production.

“The plant is part of a complex for the production of dissolving pulp that will be self-sufficient in energy, and with the capacity to transfer surplus clean and renewable generation to the National Interconnected System – SIN”, he informs in a note.

According to Bracell, in May, with the completion of an SE 440kV (kilovolt) power substation, the company was connected to the national grid. “It was necessary to build an approximate 4.5 km stretch of transmission line in a double circuit, through the sectioning of an existing basic energy network line, under concession from ISA CTEEP, and which connects the municipalities of Bauru and Sorocaba”, he reveals.

“The substation has an installed transformation capacity of 420MVA, with three transformers of 140MVA each, sufficient to supply the plant during the testing phase and, after entry into operation, allow the export of the excess of 180 MV (megawatt) generated in the Project Star, enough energy to serve 750,000 homes, or about three million people,” the company completes in a statement.