the largest biomass power plant in the country enters testing

Aneel authorized the start of tests at Bracell’s biomass plant as of this Monday
Lençóis Paulista – The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized, since Monday (20), the start of tests at the Bracell Thermoelectric Power Plant, located in Lençóis Paulista (43 km from Bauru). With an installed capacity of 420 megawatts, according to Aneel, UTE Bracell will become the largest biomass-fired plant in the country, generating enough surplus to serve around 3 million people for 1 year.
The forecast is that the tests will end between the months of October and November. The authorization coincides with the announcement of the start of operation of the Project Star unit (read the article below).
Aneel explains that the UTE is made up of three generating units, operating in a cogeneration system, and powered from the residues of dissolving pulp production.
“The plant is part of a complex for the production of dissolving pulp that will be self-sufficient in energy, and with the capacity to transfer surplus clean and renewable generation to the National Interconnected System – SIN”, he informs in a note.
According to Bracell, in May, with the completion of an SE 440kV (kilovolt) power substation, the company was connected to the national grid. “It was necessary to build an approximate 4.5 km stretch of transmission line in a double circuit, through the sectioning of an existing basic energy network line, under concession from ISA CTEEP, and which connects the municipalities of Bauru and Sorocaba”, he reveals.
“The substation has an installed transformation capacity of 420MVA, with three transformers of 140MVA each, sufficient to supply the plant during the testing phase and, after entry into operation, allow the export of the excess of 180 MV (megawatt) generated in the Project Star, enough energy to serve 750,000 homes, or about three million people,” the company completes in a statement.
The world’s largest dissolving pulp producer enters into operation
Signature on the first sheet of pulp produced at the unit
Bracell also informed this Monday (20) that it started operations at its new factory, Projeto Star, in Lençóis Paulista, with the production of the first sheet of pulp, the initial stage of the plant’s learning curve. The company will increase production to 1.5 million tonnes of dissolving pulp or up to 3 million tonnes of kraft pulp per year and will become the largest dissolving pulp producer in the world.
“Bracell is proud to be a pioneer in the construction of a new generation pulp mill, which will supply flexible and biodegradable products using the most advanced technology. We have the largest recovery boiler in the world and the first operating biomass gasifier in the sector of Pulp and Paper in South America”, declares Per Lindblom, Executive Vice President of the company.
The new factory was built with two lines, which operate flexibly. Over the next two years, production planning will be carried out in stages, focusing on the operational stability of the two products. After this period, the lines will be used for the production of dissolving pulp or Kraft pulp, according to the company’s demands.
A significant part of the dissolving pulp production at the new mill will be consumed internally in order to meet the group’s growth plans. In relation to Kraft pulp, part of the production will be destined to the expansion of RGE’s paper and cardboard factory in China. The surplus will be sold to international customers, especially in Europe and the United States.
With the expansion completed, the operation should permanently employ around 6,650 workers, direct and outsourced, in industrial, forestry and logistics activities. Throughout the construction process and for the operation, Bracell emphasizes that it prioritized the hiring of local labor. The logistics for transporting the pulp produced at the new mill include trucks, trains and ships.