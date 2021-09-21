The Story Behind the Shocking Images of Agents Hunting for Immigrants in the US

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, White House called records “terrible”; in the picture, border agent grabs clothes of immigrant in Texas

The White House called the scenes “terrible”.

The videos and images of several US border agents on horseback chasing and attacking migrants with an alleged whip near the Rio Grande, in an area bordering the small town of Del Rio, in the US state of Texas, sparked debate in the country.

The scenes took place in the midst of a new border immigration crisis, which led to up to 12,000 migrants — mostly Haitians — being detained in a makeshift camp under a bridge linking Del Río to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, last week. .

“To prevent injuries from heat-related illnesses, the shady area under the Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary stopping place as migrants wait to be taken into US Border Patrol custody,” the agency said. last week through a statement, in the face of criticism of the precarious situation of migrants.

The US government began deporting hundreds of them on Sunday and closed the Del Rio border crossing, prompting hundreds of other Haitians to return to the Mexican side in the face of uncertainty.

What happened?

Since settling under the bridge, some migrants have crossed into Mexico to buy food and water for themselves and their families, which were scarce on the American side, and have returned to the makeshift camp.

Photographer Paul Ratje, from the AFP news agency, recorded the image near a boat that docked on the river, in an area where migrants were trying to enter or return to the United States.

“I arrived at the scene and everyone was passing by,” the photographer told The Washington Post.

“Suddenly, some police came and started trying to get people to leave. Then the border agents came on horseback and started trying to get people to leave.”

In the images, agents are seen holding instruments that some have described as “whips”, although authorities say they are “reins” used to “ensure control of the horse”.

“There was a steady stream and (the agents) were saying, ‘No, you can’t come in. Go back to Mexico.’ But people were saying ‘but my family is there,'” Ratje told The Washington Post.

In this context, one of the officers on horseback momentarily caught a man who appeared to be carrying bags of food.

But in the end, despite the patrol’s intervention, the migrants managed to cross the river and reach the camp, according to US media.

Patrolling border guards on horseback is not uncommon, given the geography of the terrain, among other causes.

Border agents often urge migrants to return to Mexico, explained Nick Miroff, a reporter for The Washington Post, who specializes in immigration.

“In this case, that request was not particularly successful, in part because the migrants were trying to come back with food,” he said.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The USA is experiencing a migration crisis, with a record number of immigrants, including Brazilians, trying to cross the border with Mexico

Controversy

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “I don’t think anyone who sees these images finds them acceptable or appropriate.”

“I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make it appropriate.” “(Agents) shouldn’t be able to do that again.”

According to Psaki, this is an “obviously horrible” record.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, assured that facts will be investigated

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, in turn, described the actions of border agents as “abusing human rights” and as “cruel, inhumane and a violation of national and international law.”

The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, assured that the facts would be investigated, describing the situation of the migrants as “challenging and painful”.

However, he issued a warning: “If you come illegally to the United States, you will be returned. Your trip will not be successful and you will be putting your life and that of your family in danger.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement saying it “does not tolerate abuse of migrants”

On Monday afternoon, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement saying that the agency “does not tolerate the abuse of migrants”.

“The records are extremely worrying and the facts of a thorough investigation, which will be carried out quickly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions that will be taken,” DHS said.

US Border Patrol chief Raúl Ortiz said the incident is being investigated to ensure there is no “unacceptable” police response, the Reuters news agency reported.

In addition, he added that agents were operating in a difficult environment, trying to ensure the safety of migrants while looking for potential smugglers.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, US Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz said the incident is being investigated

A new frontier crisis

The situation poses a new political and humanitarian challenge for the government of President Joe Biden, which has pledged to be more “humane” with migrants and asylum seekers than its Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Despite the latest crises that have hit Haiti — the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the earthquake that devastated the country’s southwest — the vast majority of Haitians on the US border have left their country years ago, since the 2010 earthquake, according to BBC Monitoring, the BBC department that collects and analyzes news from the press around the world.

The quake ravaged the Caribbean nation, killing 200,000 people and making thousands homeless.

They have lived and worked in South America for some time, in countries like Brazil or Chile.

Over the past two days, 560 Haitians have been sent back to Haiti. However, thousands still remain in the Texas camp, the EFE news agency reported.

Just this Monday (20/9), 233 were deported, 45 children and 45 women. Almost all of the deported women had a child or baby in their arms.

In addition to those already deported, more than 6,000 Haitians were transferred to other immigration processing centers, according to US authorities, and are expected to be deported.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Most immigrants were Haitian

Under the border bridge in Del Rio, Texas, Haitians claimed they were mistreated by US border agents.

“They treated Haitians like thieves. Haitians are not thieves but people in search of a better life. They didn’t treat people from other nations that way. It’s racism,” a 30-year-old woman told EFE, who assured that he lived in Cape Haitian.

Miroff of The Washington Post said the area under the bridge looked like “a small town, with its own emerging economy, often focused on food.”

Brazilians

The situation for Brazilians is not very different. Last week, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, responsible for the southeastern US state of Arizona, announced the arrest of 140 Brazilians.

“Border Patrol agents detained a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have faced a daily average of more than 600 migrants, an increase of more than 2,000% over last year” , wrote Chris T. Clem, head of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, in his personal Twitter account.

According to him, the group was spotted by security camera operators. Then surrendered to agents.

Data from the US Customs and Border Protection agency reveal that the number of Brazilians illegally crossing the southern US border has set a record over the past ten months. From October 2020 to August of this year, 46,410 Brazilians were detained — six times more than a similar period before.

In August alone, 9,098 attempted the crossing, the highest since the start of fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021).