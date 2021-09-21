The Story Behind the Shocking Images of Agents Hunting for Immigrants in the US

The White House called the scenes “terrible”.

The videos and images of several US border agents on horseback chasing and attacking migrants with an alleged whip near the Rio Grande, in an area bordering the small town of Del Rio, in the US state of Texas, sparked debate in the country.

The scenes took place in the midst of a new border immigration crisis, which led to up to 12,000 migrants — mostly Haitians — being detained in a makeshift camp under a bridge linking Del Río to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, last week. .

“To prevent injuries from heat-related illnesses, the shady area under the Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary stopping place as migrants wait to be taken into US Border Patrol custody,” the agency said. last week through a statement, in the face of criticism of the precarious situation of migrants.