The time is coming! See Palmeiras’ lineup to face Atlético-MG in the Libertadores semifinal

This Tuesday, 9:30 pm, the ball rolls at Allianz Parque for Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, the first game of the Copa Libertadores 2021 semifinals. Verdão starts its journey towards the decision at home.

On Wednesdays, Alviverde eliminated São Paulo from the continental competition with praise. After a 1-1 draw at Morumbi, Abel Ferreira’s team applied a sound rout by 3-0 and dispatched the rival. It was one of the best matches of the season.

The clash against Atlético-MG gets more attention right now. Galo Mineiro is the leader of Brasileirão and has Palmeiras on his heels. It is also in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and also of the Libertadores.

In the post-victory press conference against Chapecoense, the Portuguese coach made it clear that the Minas Gerais club’s favoritism. And he also said that “many people” are putting their opponents in the final even without the final whistle. In other words, there will be a strong work in relation to the athletes’ emotions.

Palmeiras must be climbed with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Wesley and Ron.

Danilo, with an ankle injury, may appear among the substitutes.

