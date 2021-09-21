Thiago Neves terminates contract with Sport

Thiago Neves defended Sport in 46 matches and scored eight goals (Photo: Twitter do Sport) Sport informed this Monday night (20/9) the contract termination with midfielder Thiago Neves, 36 years old. Without being able to regain ownership this season, the guard has already worn out the fans and part of Leo da Ilha’s board.

“After high-level conversations, the athlete’s representative Thiago Neves and the Sport Club Recife management reached a common understanding for the early termination of the contractual relationship that united the parties. Sport is sincerely grateful for the work of Thiago Neves, which is why it wishes you luck and success in continuing his victorious career“, posted the Sport on their social networks.

Thiago Neves defended Sport in 46 matches, scored eight goals and was instrumental in the campaign that prevented the club’s relegation from Serie A in 2020. The good performance last season resulted in the renewal of the bond until the end of 2021. The problem is that, this year, he has not been able to repeat his good performances.

In the current season, Neves scored two goals in 21 appearances, 14 of which in the Brazilian Championship. He also played four games for Pernambucano and three for the Copa do Brasil.

This week, there was a strain on the board when Thiago Neves responded to a fan on social media and revealed that he helped buy food for Sport employees.