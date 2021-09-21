‘This is not the Barça of 8 years ago’

This Monday (20), Barcelona stumbled at the Camp Nou against Granada, for the fifth round of LaLiga, and was tied 1-1.. And the Catalan club’s third negative result in the first five games of the new season, in all competitions, made the team’s coach, Ronald Koeman, have to give some explanations about the performance of the barça.

During the post-match press conference, Koeman was asked about Barcelona’s performance at home, including the team’s lack of creativity, and was sincere in rebutting the criticism.

“If you see the related list, what am I going to do? Play tiki-taka? Tiki-taka where there is no space? I think we did what we had to do”, began by saying the coach.

Koeman also made it clear that, with the team he has in hand at the moment, he cannot do otherwise. He also remembered the absences of forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Ansu Fati, both injured, which could make a difference in the team.

“We played with a 4-3-3, but we didn’t have speed on the sides because Coutinho goes in, and Demir doesn’t have depth either. That’s it. With Ansu and Dembélé it’s different, because they have depth. And since there isn’t, it must be look for other ways,” he continued.

“This is not the Barça of eight years ago. If you don’t understand me, it’s my fault,” he concluded.

With the draw, Barcelona is only 7th in LaLiga, with 8 points, but still has a game in hand. The distance to the arch-rivals and current leader, Real Madrid, at the moment it is five points.