This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will show from 20/09 to 24/09 – Cinema News

Agent 86 — starring Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway — The Book of Love — with Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis — and Alice Through the Looking Glass are the highlights of the week.

Agent 86 — starring Steve Carell from The Office — is one of the highlights of this week’s Afternoon Session. If you are in need of comedies to watch at home, don’t miss the screening. The plot revolves around Maxwell Smart, who after being promoted to agent, joins Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway) to end the plans of KAOS, a criminal organization that intends to destroy the planet.

Now, escaping the humor, Globo will show a feature that will make you cry horribly: O Livro do Amor. In fact, Jason Sudeikis — who won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso — is in the cast. The production talks about an architect who can’t get over his wife’s death. So he decides to befriend an introverted girl and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic.

And for those who are a fan of fantasy and fascinating works, Alice Through the Mirror will be shown on Friday. Starring Mia Wasikowska (The Scarlet Hill), the film follows Alice returning to Wonderland to save the Mad Hatter, who is being threatened with death.

Check out all the films that Globo will show at this week’s Afternoon Session:

*Globo will not screen any film in the afternoon session this Monday. Instead, the network will broadcast the soccer game between Brazil and Argentina.

Agent 86 (Tuesday)

In Agent 86, an attack on CONTROL headquarters causes Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell) to finally be promoted to agent, earning code 86. Now, together with agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), he must find the KAOS villains and end his plans .

The Book of Love (Wednesday)

the book of love it revolves around an architect who feels unable to deal with the pain of losing his wife. So he decides to befriend an introverted girl and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic.

Yes Sir (Thursday)

Yes Sir talks about Carl Allen (Jim Carrey), who after an invitation from a friend, decides to go to a self-help service, which is based on saying yes to anything that happens to him or is offered. By following this precept, Carl’s life begins to change: he is promoted and meets Allison (Zooey Deschanel), with whom he falls in love. But when trying to take advantage of every opportunity that comes to him, Carl begins to notice that everything that is excessive can also be harmful.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (Friday)

In Alice through the Looking Glass, Alice (Mia Wasikowska) returns after a long journey around the world, and finds her mother again. In the big house of a big party, she notices the presence of a magic mirror. The young woman passes through the object and returns to Wonderland, where she discovers that the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) is in danger of death after making a discovery about his past.

