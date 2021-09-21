Three peoples are at the origin of Japan’s modern population

O ancient DNA extracted from human bones rewrote the early history of Japan, underlining that the modern populations of the Asian country have a tripartite genetic origin. This discovery refines previously accepted views of dual genomic ancestry. The study in this regard was published in the magazine Science Advances.

The Japanese archipelago has been occupied by humans for at least 38,000 years, but Japan has undergone rapid transformations in just the past 3,000 years – first, from gathering food to growing it. rice wet and then to a technologically advanced imperial state.

The earlier and long-standing hypothesis suggested that Japanese populations on the larger islands derive from the dual ancestry of the indigenous Jomon hunter-gatherer-fishermen, who inhabited the Japanese archipelago between about 16,000 and 3,000 years ago, and later from Yayoi farmers, who migrated from the Asian continent and lived in Japan around 900 BC to 300 AD

Scarce prior knowledge

But 12 recently sequenced ancient Japanese genomes – originating from the bones of people who lived in the pre- and post-agrarian periods – also identify a later influx of East Asian ancestors during the Kofun imperial period, from around 300 AD to 700 AD, which saw the rise of political centralization in Japan.

Shigeki Nakagome, assistant professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin School of Medicine (Ireland), led the research, which brought together an interdisciplinary team of researchers from Japan and Ireland. He said: “Researchers have been learning more and more about the cultures of the Jomon, Yayoi and Kofun periods as more and more ancient artifacts appear. But prior to our research we knew relatively little about the genetic origins and impact of the agricultural transition and the later stage of state formation.”

Nakagome continued: “We now know that ancestors derived from each of the hunting and gathering, agricultural and state formation phases made a significant contribution to the formation of Japanese populations today. In short, we have an entirely new tripartite model of Japanese genomic origins – rather than the dual ancestry model that has been maintained for a significant time.”

genomic data

In addition to the comprehensive finding, the analyzes also found that the Jomon people maintained a small effective population size of around 1,000 individuals over several millennia, with a profound divergence from continental populations dating back to 20,000-15,000 years ago – a period which saw Japan become more geographically insular through rising sea levels.

The Japanese archipelago became accessible through the Korean Peninsula at the beginning of the Last Glacial Maximum, about 28 thousand years ago, allowing movement between them. And the widening of the Korean Straits, between 16,000 and 17,000 years ago, due to rising sea levels, may have led to the subsequent isolation of the Jomon lineage from the rest of the continent. These deadlines also coincide with the earliest evidence of Jomon pottery production.

“The Jomon indigenous people had their own unique lifestyle and culture in Japan for thousands of years before the adoption of rice cultivation during the subsequent Yayoi period. Our analysis clearly found them to be a genetically distinct population, with an exceptionally high affinity among all samples of individuals – even those with ages different by thousands of years and excavated from locations on different islands,” explained dr. Niall Cooke, researcher at Trinity College Dublin. “These results strongly suggest a prolonged period of isolation from the rest of the continent.”

assimilation instead of substitution

The spread of agriculture is often marked by population replacement, as documented in the Neolithic transition in most of Europe, with minimal contributions from hunter-gatherer populations observed in many regions. However, the researchers found genetic evidence that the agricultural transition in prehistoric Japan involved the process of assimilation rather than replacement, with nearly equal genetic contributions from the Jomon Indians and new immigrants associated with wet rice cultivation.

Several lines of archaeological evidence support the introduction of new large settlements into Japan, probably from the south of the Korean peninsula, during the Yayoi-Kofun transition. And the analyzes provide strong support for the genetic exchange involved in the emergence of new social, cultural and political traits in this phase of state formation.

“The Japanese archipelago is an especially interesting part of the world to investigate using a time series of ancient samples, given its exceptional long-continuity prehistory followed by rapid cultural transformations. Our knowledge of the complex origins of the modern Japanese once again shows the power of ancient genomics to uncover new information about human prehistory that could not be seen otherwise,” added Dan Bradley, professor of population genetics at the School of Genetics and Microbiology from Trinity College Dublin, which co-hosted the project.

