Ticket sales start Tuesday (21) at 7:00 pm

Tickets for Rock in Rio 2022, which will take place in September 2022, go on sale tomorrow at 7pm.

The first Rock in Rio Cards will be made available, as tickets for the festival are called. At this stage, those interested must purchase the card that will give access to pre-sale tickets.

Anyone with a Rock in Rio Card will be able to choose their preferred day before the official opening of general sales, guaranteeing their presence at the festival.

Buyers can choose the date they will be at Rock in Rio between November 23, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

All dates have been confirmed and the public will be able to follow the shows on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The event will take place at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, on the west side of the city.

How to buy a ticket to Rock in Rio

Rock in Rio Card sales will take place on the official website: rockinrio.ingresso.com. Ticket prices are R$ 545 (full price) and R$ 272.50 (half-price ticket).

At Rock in Rio 2022, the ticket will be exclusively in digital format. The item will be fully traceable, with duplicate usage blocking.

Ticket cannot be printed at home. According to the official website, the code for accessing the festival will be generated directly on the buyer’s phone days before the event.

Payment can be made by credit card and up to 6 installments without interest. It is possible to purchase up to four Rock in Rio Cards per CPF, with up to a half-price ticket, before the official opening of the sale to the general public.

Rock in Rio 2022 attractions

The attractions of the festival’s first day — the 2nd — were announced last month. Sepultura and the Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra open the World Stage together and will be followed by Dream Theater, Megadeth and Iron Maiden.

Already on September 3, Post Malone, Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello are confirmed on Stage World.

The third day of the festival also has names cast. The opening night is Iza, and then Justin Bieber’s Demi Lovato takes to the stage.

Ivete Sangalo was also confirmed as an attraction at Rock in Rio and will sing on the last day of the festival, the 11th. Dua Lipa has been announced and will sing at the World Stage on the same date.