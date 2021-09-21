To dodge vaccine requirement, steakhouse improvises ‘puxadinho’ for Bolsonaro on the sidewalk in New York | World

To circumvent the requirement for vaccines in restaurants in New York, the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão set up a kind of outdoor patio, with outdoor tables surrounded by black fences for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is not officially vaccinated.

Together with the Brazilian representative, the ministers of Health Marcelo Queiroga, Environment, Joaquim Leite, Chancellor Carlos França and GSI head Augusto Heleno had lunch.

At the end of lunch, there was a round of applause in honor of jiu jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie, who accompanied President Bolsonaro on a 7-block walk to the hotel where he is staying.

On the way, the president heard at least a “murderer” cry from a Brazilian woman who recognized him.

The group aroused curiosity, with dozens of Brazilian and American security guards trying to prevent the press from approaching. Bolsonaro relaxed beside Gracie. The president’s son, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, filmed the entire route.

“He stayed in the outdoor area because it is the area allowed for people without vaccination. So we arranged everything so that he could come to lunch with us on that day of the Gaucho. He insisted on sitting outside, even because we were inside I wouldn’t let it because it would violate New York law,” said Francisco Kappa, general manager of the steakhouse.

According to Kappa, both he and all his employees are 100% vaccinated. He said he was “a big fan of Bolsonaro” and declined to talk about the president’s refusal to get the vaccine. “That I can’t comment on.” According to Kappa, Bolsonaro ate several pieces of well-done steak, his favorite cut.

It is the second time that the Brazilian president has eaten on the streets of New York. On Sunday night (19), he went to a pizzeria without indoor tables and ate pieces of pizza in the street.

The mayor of New York said today that “I want to send a message to all world leaders, especially Bolsonaro: if you don’t want to be vaccinated, don’t bother coming (to New York).”

Blasio also praised the effort of the president of the UN General Assembly, who tried to promote a vaccination of delegations, but the UN General Secretariat said it could not force country leaders to vaccinate themselves or stop them.

A diplomat from the Brazilian entourage in New York is with Covid-19. BBC News Brasil confirmed the information first given by CNN. According to the investigation, the infected person was not on the president’s flight and arrived in the US after having a negative PCR result. He is isolated from the rest of the entourage. His colleagues were also tested but no one else tested positive.

