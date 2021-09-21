To get around the vaccine requirement, a steakhouse improvises ‘puxadinho’ for Bolsonaro on the sidewalk in NY

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

20 September 2021

Credit, Mariana Sanches/ BBC News Brazil Photo caption, Churrascaria made ‘puxadinho’ for Bolsonaro to have lunch on the sidewalk in NY

To circumvent the requirement for vaccines in restaurants in New York, the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão set up a kind of outdoor patio, with outdoor tables surrounded by black fences for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is not officially vaccinated.

Together with the Brazilian representative, the ministers of Health Marcelo Queiroga, Environment, Joaquim Leite, Chancellor Carlos França and GSI head Augusto Heleno had lunch.

At the end of lunch, there was a round of applause in honor of jiu jitsu fighter Henzo Gracie, who accompanied President Bolsonaro on a 7-block walk to the hotel where he is staying.

On the way, the president heard at least a “murderer” cry from a Brazilian woman who recognized him.

Credit, reproduction Photo caption, NY Mayor Bill de Blasio says Bolsonaro shouldn’t come to town if he doesn’t want to get vaccinated

The group aroused curiosity, with dozens of Brazilian and American security guards trying to prevent the press from approaching. Bolsonaro relaxed beside Gracie. The president’s son, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, filmed the entire route.

BBC News Brasil sought Fogo de Chão, but there has been no response from the company – the text of the report will be updated as soon as the steakhouse manifests itself.

Credit, Mariana Sanches/ BBC News Brazil Photo caption, Supporters take photo with Jair Bolsonaro during Brazilian president’s visit to the United States

It is the second time that the Brazilian president has eaten on the streets of New York. On Sunday night (9/19), he went to a pizzeria without indoor tables and ate pieces of pizza in the street.

The mayor of New York said today that “I want to send a message to all world leaders, especially Bolsonaro: if you don’t want to be vaccinated, don’t bother coming (to New York).”

Blasio also praised the effort of the president of the UN General Assembly, who tried to promote a vaccination of delegations, but the UN General Secretariat said it could not force country leaders to vaccinate themselves or stop them.

A diplomat from the Brazilian delegation in New York is with covid-19. BBC News Brasil confirmed the information first given by CNN. According to the investigation, the infected person was not on the president’s flight and arrived in the US after having a negative PCR result. He is isolated from the rest of the entourage. His colleagues were also tested but no one else tested positive.