“To know dementia is to know Alzheimer” is the theme of the campaign

This year, the global initiative “September: Alzheimer’s Disease Month” completes the tenth anniversary of the campaign that seeks to demystify the prejudice and misinformation surrounding the disease. The campaign’s theme in 2021 is “Knowing Dementia, Understanding Alzheimer’s”.

Today (21), when World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated, the master in psychiatry and medical psychology from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and researcher at the Psychiatry Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP), Adiel Rios, explained to Brazil Agency that Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease of the brain. It affects some brain functions, including memory, calculation, language and behavior.

“All these functions are progressively and slowly compromised, so that it interferes with the patient’s daily life”, he explained. The first signs may arise from behavioral changes. These are not always memory changes.

Adiel Rios said that, in general, as it is a disease that affects more the elderly, over 65 years of age, the first signs can be depression, change in behavior, more agitation, delirium, personality change, aggressiveness and even hallucinations. “These can be frequent changes at the beginning of the disease, when the patient doesn’t even have memory alterations. Afterwards, these changes may appear”.

The psychiatrist clarified that Alzheimer’s, however, does not involve any memory loss. “We must be aware because we all forget, which is natural. But memory loss in Alzheimer’s is a memory loss that recurs and compromises daily life, often interfering with the functions and functioning of personal activities”.

No cure

As an example, he mentioned the case of a person who forgets he is at the mall and does not remember how to return home, over and over again. This is a more serious forgetfulness, which also becomes recurrent. The person begins to find it difficult to orient himself in time and space. According to Adiel Rios, with the evolution of the disease, this forgetfulness becomes greater. The patient’s memories end up being deteriorated, especially the autobiographical life memories. “The patient begins to forget the names of children, grandchildren and, finally, even himself, in the final stages”.

Alzheimer’s has no cure. There are medications that stabilize the disease or at least slow down its progression. “But this over an interval of five years or more. During this time, these medications can offer the patient and family a better quality of life, less changes in behavior, less loss of memories, but there is still no cure. They offer great comfort and a much higher quality of life than if not taken. [as medicações]”.

Rios informed that medicine has been researching several alternatives, but there is still nothing miraculous, nor a definitive procedure that can stop the disease. Currently, there are areas in which the physician can act to intervene early and, perhaps, delay the onset of the disease or even prevent it. For this, the person must perform physical activity; have a balanced diet (Mediterranean diet), with foods rich in omega 3; control cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol; avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption; perform intellectual activities such as tests, exercises; maintain professional activity; cognitive enablement.

Another essential thing during the covid-19 pandemic is the preservation of social and family relationships. Studies indicate that isolation can lead to Alzheimer’s disease earlier. “Insulation would not be a good thing.”

Diagnosis

This Tuesday (21), the International Alzheimer’s Disease Association (ADI) will launch the World Alzheimer Report which, this year, will focus on the diagnostic aspect, raising important issues for health systems, governments , managers and researchers.

Adiel Rios stated that the earlier the diagnosis is made, the easier it is for the physician to intervene and control risk factors, cognitive decline, which can worsen the course of the disease, offering the patient occupational therapy activities, among others , using anticholinesterase medications earlier; “It’s a way for us to offer a better quality of life to these people who will, inexorably, have the disease.”

The coordinator of the Department of Cognitive Neurology and Aging of the Brazilian Academy of Neurology (ABN), Jerusa Smid, agreed that early diagnosis is important for doctors to start interfering with some so that the evolution of the disease is slower. In addition to controlling high blood pressure and diabetes, the neurologist cited regular aerobic physical activity to control symptoms of depression. “There are several measures that you will act that can slow the progression of the disease.” He also remembered to take care of hearing loss and avoid social isolation.

Involvement

Alzheimer’s is a disease that involves the whole family, because the patient loses autonomy and needs help to do little things. As the disease progresses, the individual loses autonomy and it becomes increasingly difficult for him to do the activities alone . “It is necessary to involve the whole family”. According to Jerusa Smid, the main contribution of doctors is taking care of the patient and treating the behavioral symptoms that are frequent, causing a lot of stress in the moderate and severe phases, “and guide the caregiver, tell how things will evolve, what to expect from the evolution of this illness”.

The most commonly used medications that are on the list of the Unified Health System (SUS), available for free, are acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (Donepezila, Rivastigmine and galantamine, not used in combination) and Memantine, in the moderate and severe phases of the disease , to treat cognitive symptoms (memory loss, mental confusion, slow thinking and judgment). These medications must be used until the end of life.

Covid-19

According to the Ministry of Health, about 1.2 million Brazilians suffer from the disease and 100,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Worldwide, the number reaches 50 million people. According to ADl estimates, the numbers could evolve to 74.7 million in 2030 and to 131.5 million in 2050, due to the aging of the population. Psychiatrist Adiel Rios said the disease tends to increase in the post-pandemic.

Some studies show that an association with the new coronavirus may occur in patients who have had the disease or who have suffered from isolation. “But it’s nothing definitive. This is still under research. However, some studies have indicated a relationship between anxiety, depression, insomnia and also Alzheimer’s”, concluded Rios. Jerusa Smid assessed, on the other hand, that social isolation can accelerate the onset of the disease in the elderly population. “Not in the sense of causing [a doença], but of accelerating, bringing the symptoms closer to the present moment than they could be later on”.

Alzheimer’s disease was first described in 1906 by German psychiatrist and neuropathologist Alois Alzheimer.