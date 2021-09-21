Track 100% Mercedes, Sochi will be the thermometer for the end of the Worlds – 09/20/2021

Sochi is not exciting, it’s a circuit set up in the parking lot of a stadium, it’s on the calendar for purely commercial reasons.

But this weekend of the 15th round of the Worlds, this blogger admits, the Russian track has an attraction: it can be a good “thermometer” to understand how the season will end.

No other circuit in the championship has such a favorable history for the same team.

In this case, Mercedes.

The German team won 100% of the races held in Sochi. There have been seven Russian GPs to date: four wins for Lewis Hamilton, two for Valtteri Bottas and one for Nico Rosberg. In poles, the dominance is also impressive: five poles, against two for Ferrari.

At the other end is Red Bull. The most the Austrian team achieved in seven appearances was Max Verstappen’s second place last year.

“Sochi is one of the strengths of Mercedes this year. We have never won there. It will be a challenge for us,” acknowledged Christian Horner, head of Red Bull.

As if the retrospective was not enough, the mission will be even more complicated this Sunday: the Dutchman will have to comply with the penalty of three positions on the starting grid because of the accident with Hamilton in the Italian GP.

Hence Sochi is a “thermometer”. A victory at Mercedes’ biggest stronghold would give Red Bull absurd confidence for the final leg of the championship.

But there is another important point to be considered.

Depending on how Verstappen fares in qualifying on Saturday, Red Bull may make a decision that was already expected for Monza: change its engine, which would send it to the back of the grid. He is already in the last of the three power units allowed by the regulation.

The team would thus sacrifice a chance of victory so that the Dutchman would have a fresh power unit for the finals of the championship.

But when it comes to Sochi and Verstappen, he might even be able to score good points.

The track offers at least a good overtaking point. “The vacuum up to curve 1 can minimize this damage,” said Horner.

There are two very recent examples of drivers in high-end cars who changed engines, started from the back of the grid and climbed the field.

In Zandvoort, Pérez came out 20th and finished eighth, scoring four points. In Monza, it happened to Bottas: starting 19th, he raced and finished third.